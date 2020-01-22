These cheap American cars treat you like a dream

There is absolutely no question that we car enthusiasts cannot get enough of our American cars. Although there are many people who often choose foreign vehicles, in terms of overall reliability, it is sometimes best to choose an American vehicle. The most fascinating thing about this type of car is that it is often built to last. For this reason, there is very little risk when buying one of these used vehicles.

In this article, we’ll look at 15 cheap American cars that work like a dream. It is important to note that these vehicles will come from different years of release and from different brands. These cars would definitely all make a very solid choice at the end of the day as they are clearly some of the top cars these brands could give us.

Well, without further delay, let’s put this show on the road!

15 Ford Fiesta 2015 (6,690 USD)

The 2015 Ford Fiesta is definitely a vehicle that would be smart to buy today. Although it’s not that old, it can be found for under $ 7,000, which is amazing. Although it would of course have a good amount of usage, this vehicle thrives on account of its first-class handling and overall performance.

14 2017 Chevrolet Spark LS ($ 7,900)

The 2017 Chevrolet Spark LS is a great car because it offers all the technical features of modern cars, but at a much lower price. It is still relatively young so you can find it used for very reasonable prices. It also helps that this car not only handles amazingly, but it comes with a very strong structure.

13 2016 Buick Verano ($ 12,860)

The 2016 Buick Verano has certainly received a lot of love during its time in the primary market. This stylish car not only offers excellent handling, but also a lot of entertainment due to its good speed. The manufacturer definitely deserves high praise for how well they did with this model.

12 2016 Chrysler 200 ($ 11,151)

The 2016 Chrysler 200 is definitely a solid car that you can build into your garage at this point because it is powerful and offers great handling. It also helps that it looks super nice as it is clearly a luxury vehicle. It can also be used for cheap prices, so it’s a good option at the end of the day.

11 2018 Ford Ecosport ($ 15,772)

The 2018 Ford Ecosport is a modern SUV that is offered today at an extremely affordable price. This vehicle is certainly one that is extremely reliable because its safety features are solid and the overall structure. What helps this car even more is that it is very easy to drive due to its very precise driving behavior.

10 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ($ 7,000)

The 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT may be a bit older than other cars on this list, but it can definitely keep up with the overall quality. This is due to the fact that it is very clear that it has an immense level of performance and reliability. For this reason, buying used ones would be a very safe option as it is built to last.

9 2015 GMC Terrain ($ 13,492)

The 2015 GMC Terrain would be a great General Motors car in its year of release as people were fascinated by its great style and amazing reliability. For this reason, it would be wise to buy used today as it is obvious that it will still be very strong even after a good life.

8 2016 Chevrolet Trax ($ 10,180)

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is one of the top cars from the year of release, as it is not only very reliable, but also cheap. This does not mean that it is weak in its overall structure, as it can easily handle the most difficult road conditions. This is due to the amazing handling.

7 2015 Dodge Journey SE ($ 11,995)

The 2015 Dodge Journey SE is definitely a vehicle that is great for your garage. Although this vehicle was quite expensive when it hit the free market, it has suffered a great deal of depreciation. However, this does not mean that it is a bad car, as there is obviously a large overall performance.

6 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX ($ 18,100)

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX is a top-class family car because it offers plenty of protection and space for its passengers. The manufacturer should definitely be happy with the success of this car as it would continue to get wonderful reviews. It’s also a lot cheaper than it used to be, so you should buy it.

5 2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS ($ 10,295)

The 2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS may be very cheap at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad car. In fact, you could argue that this was one of the best cars from this manufacturer in its year of release as it had a lot of performance and reliability overall. The handling certainly deserves praise.

4 2014 Ford Explorer ($ 12,345)

The 2014 Ford Explorer can now be found for very affordable prices, which is absolutely amazing. This vehicle is a bit older now, but still offers the same technological components as many modern cars. To make his case easier, he also offers excellent off-road handling and immense performance.

3 2014 Dodge Durango Limited ($ 16,250)

The 2014 Dodge Durango Limited would be a wonderful car to add to your garage as it was obviously one of the best cars of the year it was released. This can be seen not only in the high ratings, but also in the general satisfaction of the customers. Its excellent handling and its outstanding overall strength make it thrive to this day.

2 Jeep Compass 2015 ($ 12,680)

It is very advisable to buy the 2015 jeep compass as it is much cheaper than it used to be. There is no question that many car enthusiasts want to own a vehicle of this brand, so this could be a wonderful choice. This vehicle is known for its enormous power and high speed, so it would be very cool to own it.

1 2018 Ford Flex ($ 16,990)

To conclude this list, let’s look at the 2018 Ford Flex. Although this car is somewhat new, it has definitely lost value in recent years. This is due to the fact that previous models in this series would ruin the brand’s reputation. Unfortunately, this specific vehicle is actually quite reliable because it is easy to use and very strong in terms of its overall structure.

