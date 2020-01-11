These confused EarPod earrings are the chaotic energy of 2020

Loading...

If you’re not that chic of owning a pair of AirPods yet, your regular EarPods are probably a mess in your handbag or bag right now. Sure, sometimes you can be fucked if you untangle them, but sometimes you’re probably just dancing around your ear with a mess of twisted strings.

But listen to me, what if we could make earphones * fashionable *?

That is exactly what artists do Aleia Murawski and Samuel Copeland thought as they developed a pair of earrings that just looked like they had reached into your disgusting mess with a backpack.

“It may be a wireless moment, but this is about embracing the chaotic, lashed spiral of a tangled headphone past – inspired by the guy on the train in front of me who was listening to music in a loop with his headphones,” said Aleia said on Instagram.

The earrings are currently commercially available Beef’s World Site that also has “wand” earrings that are absolutely mini vibrators for your ears.

You can own a pair of stylish faux ear pods for the lousy price of $ 40USD. Because why would you want to have working headphones when you can have a pair that is as confused as the real one?

The “Chaotic Spiral Headphone Earrings” are a unique piece of art for your ears.

According to the website, these are “non-functioning headphone sculptures on ear hooks made of sterling silver”.

Funky earrings are cool. Whether it’s small vibrators or tangled headphones

We’ve seen the wrong AirPod before, but if you channel more ~ ​​vintage ~ mood, the wrong EarPod is probably for you.

If you are like me and are not sure you own a pair of Airpods for over $ 200, you can be sure that the beloved EarPods are still around, even if they’re earrings. You are still cool, I promise.