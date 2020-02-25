these-days-in-heritage,-february-twenty-five:-nashville-1st-accomplice-condition-cash-occupied-by-union-in-civil-war

Close

Currently is Tuesday, Feb. 25. On this date:

1793

President George Washington held the to start with Cupboard meeting on record at his Mount Vernon household attending were Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox and Legal professional Common Edmund Randolph.

1836

Inventor Samuel Colt patented his revolver.

1862

Nashville turned the to start with Confederate state funds to be occupied by the North for the duration of the Civil War.

1901

United States Metal Corp. was incorporated by J.P. Morgan.

1913

The 16th Amendment to the U.S. Structure, supplying Congress the ability to levy and obtain earnings taxes, was declared in influence by Secretary of Point out Philander Chase Knox.

1954

Gamal Abdel Nasser grew to become Egypt’s prime minister following the country’s president, Mohammed Naguib, was proficiently ousted in a coup.

1964

Eastern Airways Flight 304, a DC-8, crashed shortly immediately after taking off from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 58 on board.

Muhammad Ali (then acknowledged as Cassius Clay) became earth heavyweight boxing winner as he defeated Sonny Liston in Miami Seaside.

1986

President Ferdinand Marcos fled the Philippines right after 20 a long time of rule in the wake of a tainted election Corazon Aquino assumed the presidency.

1991

During the Persian Gulf War, 28 Americans ended up killed when an Iraqi Scud missile hit a U.S. barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

1994

American-born Jewish settler Baruch Goldstein opened hearth with an computerized rifle inside of the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the West Bank, killing 29 Muslims right before he was overwhelmed to dying by worshippers. At the Wintertime Olympics in Norway, Oksana Baiul (ahk-SAH’-nah by-OOL’) of Ukraine gained the gold medal in ladies’ determine skating although Nancy Kerrigan received the silver and Chen Lu of China the bronze Tonya Harding came in eighth.

2018

China’s formal information company stated the country’s ruling Communist Get together had proposed scrapping term limitations for China’s president, showing to lay the groundwork for Xi Jinping to rule as president over and above 2023. (China’s rubber-stamp lawmakers authorized that transform on March 11.)

2019

R&B star R. Kelly pleaded not responsible to allegations that he sexually abused four persons courting back again to 1998, which include 3 underage girls.

Today’s Birthdays

Actress Ann McCrea is 89.

Actor Tom Courtenay is 83.

Actress Diane Baker is 82.

Actress Karen Grassle is 78.

Former converse present host Sally Jessy Raphael is 78.

Previous expert wrestler Ric Flair is 71.

Humorist Jack Handey is 71.

Motion picture director Neil Jordan is 70.

Rock musician Dennis Diken (The Smithereens) is 63.

Rock singer-musician Mike Peters (The Alarm Major Region) is 61.

Comedian Carrot Best is 55.

Actress Veronica Webb is 55.

Actor Alexis Denisof is 54.

Actress Tea Leoni is 54.

Actress Lesley Boone is 52.

Actor Sean Astin is 49.

Singer Daniel Powter is 49.

Rock musician Richard Liles is 47.

Actor Anson Mount is 47.

Comedian-actress Chelsea Handler is 45.

Actress Rashida Jones is 44.

Nation singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 42.

Actor Justin Berfield is 34.

Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” videos) are 34.

Actress Jameela Jamil is 34.

Rock musician Erik Haager (Carolina Liar) is 33.

