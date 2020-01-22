These discontinued cars didn’t even stand a chance

The automotive world has certainly seen many bad cars in its history. This is natural, as manufacturers sometimes try to do new things but fail. In some cases, however, it is clear from the start that certain cars have absolutely no chance of lasting. If it’s so easy for regular buyers to say that this is the case, one has to wonder why a brand would have launched it at all. You should be the experts.

We’re going to look at 15 discontinued cars that never had a chance. It is important to note that these vehicles will come from a variety of manufacturers, as well as years of release. This will effectively show how common it is for manufacturers to give us bad cars. Ultimately, we feel bad for everyone who has driven these cars. They really should never have been made public.

Now let’s look at these bad cars!

15 Ford Edsel

Many people consider the Ford Edsel perhaps the largest gaff in the entire history of the automotive world. This is due to the fact that it would cost the manufacturer a ton of money while receiving nothing in return for their efforts. Aside from its ugly appearance, it also had miserable handling.

14 Rover CityRover

The Rover CityRover is definitely the type of vehicle that could have been good. However, the manufacturer failed miserably because of the immense problems that this car would have with its safety features and its engine. As a result, the automotive world would soon despise this vehicle, which naturally led to its discontinuation.

13 DMC DeLorean

The DMC DeLorean is clearly a vehicle that would have a huge impact on pop culture. Nevertheless, this car was absolutely miserable in terms of the actual driving style. It therefore makes sense that it is no longer offered at an early point in its life cycle. In fact, many people consider it to be one of the worst cars ever, if not one of the most iconic.

12 Saturn Ion

The Saturn Ion could definitely have been a good car if the manufacturer had actually spent more time building it. It is obvious that they simply weren’t very careful with it, as there would still be a host of major transmission and handling issues. So the series would play a role at the end of the manufacturer.

11 Chrysler Sebring

The Chrysler Sebring is definitely a vehicle that many people used to be very fascinated with. However, this would change soon as this car would have a variety of problems with its overall structure. This would lose value in the end, which of course meant the end of the series.

10 Chevrolet SSR

The Chevrolet SSR is a vehicle that frankly had no chance of being successful from the start. There was clearly no general purpose, since it was a cartridge with absolutely zero power. It also didn’t help that there would be a plethora of major engine and handling problems. This made it one of the most hated cars of its time.

9 Pontiac Aztek

The Pontiac Aztek was such a bad car that many people would consider it the vehicle that let the once highly respected manufacturer go under. It’s really wild to think about, but considering how badly this vehicle went, it makes sense. It was dangerous to drive because of its very unreliable handling and structural problems.

8 Yugo

The Yugo is one of the worst cars. This would excite a ton of car enthusiasts as it had an extremely high level of expectations when it was first released. Still, this car was built horribly because it would have major gearbox and engine problems in the primary market from the start.

7 Cadillac Allante

When the Cadillac Allante was first introduced to the automotive world, many thought it was a top sports car. This manufacturer was known for its great cars, but this series was miserable. The problem with the engine became known very quickly, while the handling was also absolutely cruel.

6 Jaguar X-Type

The Jaguar X-Type is perhaps the biggest flaw in the history of this manufacturer. This vehicle failed due to the enormous amount of engine and transmission damage that would occur. It could definitely have been solid, but it’s obvious that it wasn’t built with enough care.

5 Lincoln Blackwood

The Lincoln Blackwood would only be released for one year. This is due to the fact that his single model would have so many problems that it would ultimately ruin its reputation if it were unable to return. As a result, many people despise this pickup. It’s frankly a shame as it definitely had a very cool style.

4 SsangYong Rodius

The SsangYong Rodius was released under the impression that it would be a great family car. During the time of its release, buyers were desperately looking for solid cars to keep them safe, but this failed miserably. According to carcomplaints.com, this vehicle had a lot of electrical problems as well as steering delays.

3 Renault Avantime

The Renault Avantime is a vehicle that initially fascinated many people. Interest in this car would go down very quickly, however, as it was poor in terms of overall construction. This made it prone to many problems, especially with the engine. Therefore, the series would be short-lived.

2 Jeep Commander

When you buy a Jeep vehicle, you usually get a very reliable but immensely powerful car. However, this is not the case with the Commander series as many consider it to be one of the worst cars of the 2000s. The number of issues that had to be fixed with this car was really aggravating, which caused buyers to avoid it entirely.

1 Chevrolet Vega

To complete this list, we’ll take a look at what may be the worst General Motors car, the Chevrolet Vega. This car ended up having major engine problems as it tended to overheat far too easily. This would make its buyers hate it very quickly. It didn’t help that these vehicles weren’t very durable at all.

