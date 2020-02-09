These German TikTok teenagers only interest me now

All weekend I thought only of these viral German TikTok teenagers. The phrase “OH MY GOD, RA TA TA TA” has been incorporated into every conversation. The sound of the tongue haunts my dreams. It’s an exciting and scary time to be alive.

My knowledge of German begins and ends with “a cup of hot chocolate please” – and I’m honestly not even sure about that – but to find out what’s really going on in this video, I asked a buddy for a very rough translation ,

It seems the couple asks a bunch of girls, “Honey, how many ex-friends did you have, BITCH?” The first answers something like “Bitch, look at me, I’m so beautiful, I have ten.” The second says that she is too young, while the third says that she had none.

my sims talk shit about me pic.twitter.com/hduRMuSihL

– mic ???? (@sliccmic) February 7, 2020

Hussain Chilltwho posted the video is a German TikTok star with more than 720,000 followers. According to his biography, he is “best known for his comedy videos and dance-related content” and is generally known for filming conversations with people on the street.

@hussainchilltHow many EX friends have you had Girl ???? ❤️ # foryou insta: hussain_chillt ♬ Original sound – hussainchillt

Now you know. Enjoy the rest of your weekend. Ra ta ta ta.