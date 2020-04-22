These listed companies have received millions of PPP loans

The Paycheck Protection Program [PPP] quickly ran out of cash, so a large amount of that amount was paid to listed companies.

According to a new survey by Morgan Stanley [reported by CNBC], at least 75 public companies have pocketed $ 243 million from the program. This was due to a loophole that allowed some companies to treat different locations on the same chain as individual companies. According to another report from the Associated Press, 75 listed companies received $ 365 million in loans to SMEs.

Some companies, such as Shake Shack, have repaid the loan in full. But so far, that group is a small percentage of the public companies that receive PPP funding.

PPP is a $ 349 billion program aimed at highlighting the mom and pop business. As a result, it was recently revealed that public companies had invested in the fund, causing anger between the small business community and many “local buying” advocates. At the end of Tuesday, a second SME bailout bill offering $ 210 billion was approved.

The Morgan Stanley report lists some companies that received PPP funding. Among them are the J. Alexanders restaurant holding company [including J. Alexanders, Stoney River, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill] and the Fiesta Restaurant Group [Polo Tropical and Tako Cabana]. ZAGG, a smartphone screen protector manufacturer; Lindblad Expeditions, an adventure cruise company.

We show some of these businesses by amount received.

Over $ 10 million

J. Alexander’s Holdings – $ 15.1 Million

$ 10 to $ 7 million

Fiesta Restaurant Group- $ 10 million

Quantum Corp. – $ 10 million

Potbelly- $ 10 million

Hallador Energy- $ 10 million

Broadwind Energy- $ 9.5 million

ZAGG- $ 9.4 million

Air T- $ 8.2 million

Wave Life Sciences- $ 7.2 million

$ 7-5 million

DMC Global- $ 6.7 million

Lindblad Expeditions – $ 6.6 million

Legacy Housing- $ 6.5 million

Misonix- $ 5.2 million

Digimarc- $ 5 million

New Age Beverages- $ 6.9 Million

Escalade- $ 5.6 million

Beriton- $ 6.5 million

Frequency Electronics- $ 5 million

Kura Sushi – $ 6 million

Perma-Fix environment- $ 5.7 million

Protech Home Medical- $ 6 million

SIFCO Industries – $ 5 million

TSR- $ 6.7 million

