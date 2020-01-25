These luxury new cars are cheaper than $ 40,000

Luxury cars dominate the primary market as they offer some of the best vehicles in terms of style and reliability. However, a disadvantage of this fact is that they are usually offered at prices that most people cannot afford. In recent years, however, we have been presented with much more affordable luxury cars, which is why we should pay attention to these vehicles. They are often as good as the most expensive cars.

We’re going to look at 16 luxury new cars that are under $ 40,000. It is important to note that these vehicles will be released in 2019 and 2020 as they are simply the best in terms of overall quality. We all definitely want to have one of these models in our vehicle collections, as frankly they all have amazing features that allow them to be successful on the road. Revenues are sure to increase as well, since they’re definitely cheap.

Now let’s start!

16 2020 Lexus IS ($ 38,560)

The 2020 Lexus IS is a top-of-the-range vehicle that will attract a lot of attention on the primary market. This is due to the fact that it not only contains a high level of luxury, but also at a very reasonable price. As a result, it doesn’t hurt to buy one of these cars as this manufacturer built it very strong.

15 2019 Audi A4 ($ 37,400)

The 2019 Audi A4 is definitely a vehicle that has been successful since entering the primary market. This is due to the clear fact that it is easy to handle and at the same time has a very nice style. While it is feared that this is a one-year-old model, it is clearly a car that has a lot to offer as it is designed to last.

14 2020 Genesis G70 ($ 35,450)

The 2020 Genesis G70 will surely be able to sell a lot because it is obvious that it is designed for high speeds while being very easy to use. For these reasons alone, people want to own this car. This manufacturer also managed to make this series stunning. So it’s worth investing in them.

13 2020 Acura TLX ($ 33,000)

The 2020 Acura TLX is definitely a car that can be considered affordable as it is one of the cheapest luxury cars from this year of release. However, don’t be fooled by the fact that this is a low quality car as it runs amazingly well and has great overall performance. For this reason, it is advisable to expand your collection.

12 2020 BMW 2 Series ($ 35,300)

The 2020 BMW 2 Series is definitely worth a look because you can own a car from this top manufacturer at a very reasonable price. This is certainly something that deserves praise as it also has a lot of speed and high level of class. So it would be wise to buy one of these wonderful vehicles.

11 2020 Infiniti Q50 ($ 36,400)

The 2020 Infiniti Q50 has definitely received an abundance of attention from buyers since it entered the primary market. This is due to the clear fact that it offers a high level of performance and security. As a result, it seems very likely that it will be one of the best-selling cars this year of release.

10 2019 Cadillac ATS ($ 38,995)

Even though the 2019 Cadillac ATS is the final version of this series, it’s definitely still a wonderful car. The manufacturer decided to end this series because of its strong line-up it wanted to take a new direction. This luxury car still offers a high level of power and performance.

9 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Class ($ 36,650)

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Class 2020 is a chic car that you can add to your collection because it not only drives very well, but also has a reasonable price. It is pretty obvious that it is immensely fast, while it is also very strong when it comes to its overall structure. Therefore, it deserves a lot of praise at the end of the day.

8 2020 Audi A3 ($ 33,300)

The 2020 Audi A3 is the perfect car for this brand because it is very cheap and yet offers a high level of luxury. This is what made this series so loved by car enthusiasts as it allows them to have a luxury car for essentially nothing. This car also has a high level of strength, so it is built to last.

7 2020 Lexus ES ($ 39,900)

The 2020 Lexus ES has definitely received a lot of attention so far because it looks and runs amazingly, but is available at such an affordable price. It is obvious that it also handles very well so that it has no problems off-road. The manufacturer has done a great job with this car this year of release, so it will thrive as a result.

6 2020 Volvo S60 ($ 36,050)

The 2020 Volvo S60 is the type of vehicle that car enthusiasts simply cannot get enough of. This is due to the clear fact that not only does it have a high sense of luxury, it also performs well. This is not a car that cannot cope with tough road conditions as it obviously has no problems getting the job done.

5 2019 Lincoln MKZ ($ 35,995)

The 2019 Lincoln MKZ will surely dominate the primary market for a few more years as it is clearly one of the best cars from this great manufacturer. It definitely has the ability to reach blister speeds effortlessly while having top-notch security features. It is really an all-round car.

4 2020 Kia Stinger ($ 33,090)

The 2020 Kia Stinger is definitely a luxury car that should get a lot more attention. This manufacturer is simply not valued to the extent that it deserves because the Stinger offers such a high level of speed and performance. Therefore, it would be a great option for those on a budget.

3 2020 BMW X1 ($ 35,200)

The 2020 BMW X1 is the type of car that many people would like to have. This is due to the fact that it is a family car, but has a high level of luxury. It could certainly be a lot more expensive, but the manufacturer makes it a lot cheaper. Therefore, you should seriously consider adding this to your collection.

2 2020 Volvo XC40 ($ 33,700)

The 2020 Volvo XC40 has received a lot of attention since it entered the primary market. This does not surprise us so much, since this manufacturer is really able to build a luxury SUV. Praise is also due for the excellent security features and high performance.

1 2020 Jaguar XE ($ 39,900)

To end this list, let’s take a look at the Jaguar XE 2020. This vehicle is really breathtaking as it not only looks good but also has extremely high speeds. It is also important to note that its handling is really special. This is a vehicle that many people will end up buying because it is an outstanding car made by a well-known manufacturer.

