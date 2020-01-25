These NBA stars made history as the first Africans to be chosen as starters in an all-star team

The NBA saw a surge in African representation in one of the world’s most popular leagues.

A commendable achievement that was shown on the pitch when a handful of continental players emerged as outstanding or franchise players for their various teams.

Since the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled to take place in Chicago in February, the voting results for the starters of the Eastern and Western Conference for the highlight event of the weekend, the All-Star Game, were announced on Thursday with some acquaintances and new faces that make up the list. The players were selected by fans, current NBA players and a media panel.

The reserve players will be announced next week on Thursday.

For the Western Conference, the future star of the Hall of Famer and LA Lakers, Lebron James, was selected as captain, who with Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) was occupied the remaining starting places.

At the Eastern Conference, however, history was made with the majority of the starters who put Africa on the map. For the first time in the history of NBA All-Star Game, we will see three African players in a starting team with one of them as captain.

Milwaukee Bucks star player Giannis Sina Ougko Antetokounmpo, who has undoubtedly been one of the league’s best players over the past few seasons, will continue to captain the Eastern Conference team in season two. Giannis, who plays for the Greek national basketball team, was born in Athens to Nigerian parents.

African and Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is one of the “Greek freaks” as starters. Siakam was born in Douala, Cameroon, and won the Most Improved Player award at the 2019 NBA Awards after helping the Raptors win their first NBA championship.

As a graduate of Masai Ujiris Basketball Without Borders, Siakam completed training as a Catholic priest at a certain point in his life.

After he was announced as a starter, the 25-year-old could not

Help but share his excitement.

“I appreciate every one of you who voted for me! Your support means everything,” he said on Instagram.

Siakams compatriot Joel Embiid was also called a starter. He was selected for the third time in a row as an All-Star player and for the second time in a row as a starter.

Embiid is also the first 76ers player to start in three direct All-Star games since Allen Iverson started seven times in a row from 2000 to 2006.

“We congratulate Joel on the All Star starter for the third year in a row,” said Elton Brand, general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Through his continued hard work and his intense desire for victory, Joel quickly established himself as one of the most dominant players in our game and the cornerstone of our franchise.” His combination of strength and finesse is really something special, as is his unique connection to our fans in Philadelphia. This is well deserved and we look forward to seeing Joel represent the Philadelphia 76ers during the All Star weekend in Chicago. “

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) are the two remaining participants in the Eastern Conference.