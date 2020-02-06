These old, timeless photos of the actresses are breathtaking

The team behind Greta Gerwig’s Little Women has released a series of photos of the cast taken with tin type photography. The resulting images are a wonderful reminder of the era in which Louisa May Alcott’s classic plays.

This type of photography, known as the Collodion process, but also as the Wet Plate or Tintype, is said to have been invented by Frederick Scott Archer and Gustave Le Gray in 1851. In this process, a negative image is recorded on a glass pane that has been treated with chemicals before exposure. The plate was then placed in a chemical bath that fixed the image, then painted and sealed with an open flame.

The Collodion process was very popular despite its difficult application because the process had to be completed within a set period of time to take and save the image.

Photographer Wilson Webb used an intrepid 8×10 view camera and made a custom lens mount to fit a 29mm F3 brass Petzval lens from J.H. Dallmeyer in 1881. You can follow the entire process in the @ LittleWomen Instagram Stories.

Webb shot the pictures on the set, while actors came in between breaks to sit for their portraits. Webb worked with production designer Jess Gonchor to capture the characters’ personality through their costumes and background props, like Jo (Saoirse Ronan), who poses with paper and a desk.

Warm colors appear dark, cool colors light, so care must be taken to determine which colors appear in clothing and in the background.

Webb said of the process: “The actors had to sit very still, not because the exposure took a long time, but because the amount of focused image is less than 1 inch deep. After focusing, it takes 10 to 20 seconds for the plate to be exposed to be set up. If someone moves easily, the photo is out of focus. “

Each picture is unique and cannot be replicated. And even though we’ve left the physical film behind for digital purposes (it doesn’t matter, glass plates and so on), this is a fascinating look at the history of photography and the work it used to take to take a picture.

