These Oscar-nominated actresses will continue to dominate the screen

LOS ANGELES – The awards season will end soon, so what’s the next step for all of these Oscar-nominated women?

Laura Dern earned her fame when she launched the original “Jurassic Park” franchise in 1993. Now she has co-starred in “Jurassic World 3” alongside Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. After nearly two decades, Dern will resume her original role as Ellie Sattler in the next film, which is due to hit theaters in June 2021.

We are still waiting to know what will be the next project of Renée Zellweger. Before playing the iconic Judy Garland in her award-winning biopic “Judy”, Zellweger had taken a six-year break.

“Bombshell” star Charlize Theron is set to appear in a pair of action suites. The first is “Fast & Furious 9”, which will be released in May 2020. Theron will resume her role as ruthless MI6 agent in “Atomic Blonde 2”, which she will also produce.

Saoirse Ronan will play in “The French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson in front of his co-star “Little Women” Timothée Chalamet. The dramatic comedy film will hit theaters in July 2020.

In May 2020, Scarlett Johansson will resume her beloved character “Avengers” Natasha Romanaff in her first standalone film, “Black Widow”. The film will follow the iconic superhero during a period between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War”.

The star of “Little Women” and the candidate for the best supporting actress Florence Pugh will play opposite Johansson in the film.

For the future, Johansson will again vibrate the public in the role of Ash the Porcupine in “Sing 2”. The animated musical is expected to be released in July 2021.

Cynthia Erivo will play the legendary Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”. The eight-part limited series will highlight the immeasurable impact of the late singer on music and culture throughout her long career. The anthology will be premiered this Memorial Day.

Erivo also has two science fiction films on the record: “Chaos Walking”, with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, and “Needle in a Timestack” with Orlando Bloom.

Margot Robbie’s latest film, “Birds of Prey”, has just hit theaters and the actress is already receiving rave reviews for her reprisals against Harley Quinn. Robbie is expected to revive the crazy character in a sequel to “Suicide Squad”, which is due out in 2021.

Robbie is about to play the most famous doll in the world: Barbie. The live film will be co-written by the director of “Little Women” Greta Gerwig and the writer-director “Marriage Story” Noah Baumbach.

