These Porsches are cheap today because they are bad

The long history of a company that built some of the highest quality and most powerful sports cars in the history of the automobile began with the launch of the first Porsche 356 in 1948. Less than a month after the first Porsche was made, a 356 won its first race. In 2017 the one millionth 911 rolled off the Porsche factory premises, and in 2020 the first fully electric Porsche vehicle, the Taycan, will be launched. The list of successes is endless.

Porsche’s success rate was better than that of most manufacturers. The company has never produced a genuine failure like the Ford Edsel, the GM X-Cars or the Chrysler twins Aspen and Volare. However, not all Porsche models are the same.

Despite all of Porsche’s successes, the production process was not without disappointments. In many cases, however, the models that did not meet the company’s high standards still proved to be superior to their closest competitors.

Here are 14 Porsche that you can buy really cheap because they haven’t contributed to the company’s tradition of making high quality automobiles.

14 1970 Porsche 914 1.7-liter, $ 15,995

Although the mid-engine “Pizzakasten” 914 had excellent driving characteristics with an exceptionally low center of gravity, it was deficient in other areas. Sometimes referred to as VW-Porsche, it was a manufacturing and marketing cooperation between Volkswagen and Porsche from 1969 to 1976.

The 914 shared an air-cooled four-cylinder flat engine with the VW 411/412, which only produced 80 hp. Despite its light weight, the car accelerated to 60 miles an hour in a miserable 13 seconds.

13 1973 Porsche 911T, $ 39,500

The 911T replaced the often malicious 912 with just 90 hp and sounded like a VW Beetle. Although the 911T was only available in a Targa version, the T stands for “touring”.

The entry-level 911T had the same weight distribution as the other 911 models, but 110 horsepower, though more than the 912, was asked to push a heavier car. The result was an underpowered Porsche that handled poorly.

12 1968 Porsche 912, $ 19,995

The Porsche 912 was characterized by a weight distribution of 45% at the front and 55% at the rear, which gives it an almost perfect balance for nimble handling.

The engine was a 356-based 1,582 cc engine that peaked at 90 net horsepower at 5,800 rpm via push rods with overhead valves and a pair of Solex carburettors. But even by today’s standards, the 90 hp was not enough to achieve a remarkable acceleration from eleven seconds to 100 km / h.

11 1976 Porsche 914 2.0-liter, $ 25,500

The “pizza box” with a 1.7 liter engine was not the only 914 that suffered from underperformance. Porsche introduced the new model with a more powerful six-cylinder. Although the top speed was respectable for a sports car of that era, the acceleration was only mediocre: 10.5 seconds to reach 60 miles an hour.

Both the 1.7-liter 4-cylinder and the 2.0-six-cylinder 914 had a marketing and image problem. Buyers asked if they were real Porsches.

10 1987 Porsche 924, $ 10,000

Porsche replaced the 914 with the water-cooled 924 front engine. The new design, also made from VW and Audi parts, overwhelmed the media and potential buyers. For Porsche purists who were used to the traditional air-cooled cars that differentiated them from other sports cars, the 924 was a blasphemy.

The weight distribution of almost 50/50, the transaxle design and the above-average suspension gave the 924 excellent driving characteristics, but the Audi 2.0-liter engine delivered a disappointing 95 hp.

9 1977 Porsche 911SC, $ 29,800

With the flat Pirelli P7 tires and the optional whale-tail spoiler, the 911SC looks like an early supercar. The Porsche was equipped with a galvanized body, which reduced the rust properties of previous models. However, the performance was a disappointment. The early 3.0-liter models only produced 180 hp. Some experts claimed that a new generation of hot hatchback models outperformed the 911SC at around the same time.

8 1982 Porsche 944, $ 10,990

The 944 design optimizes weight distribution with a five-speed manual transmission or a three-speed automatic transmission in a transaxle at the rear. Porsche MacPherson struts, coil springs and trailing arms with torsion bars at the rear are installed. Vented disc brakes at the front and rear were standard. However, the car was slow to a top speed of only 137 mph and took 8.3 seconds to reach 60.

Experts viewed the 944 as a poor upgrade to the 924 with inadequate performance.

7 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera, $ 39,800

In 1989 Porsche introduced the new generation of the 911 with the Carrara4 Type 964. The new model included 855 new parts, but was criticized for its power steering, hygienically cleaned interior, and large, ugly bumpers, a transfer of regulations that require five miles per hour of bumpers.

Perhaps the most disappointing feature was the all-wheel drive option. In the early days of the 964, the system worsened the car’s driving behavior and transformed a balanced sports car into one with chronic understeer.

6 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo, $ 36,900

When the 911 Turbo hit the market in 2002, it had an MSRP of $ 115,000 and was named the “Fastest Road-Approved 911”. The 4.2-second time from 0 to 62 mph exceeded the time of the previous (400 hp) turbo by 0.3 seconds.

However, according to Goodwood Road and Racing, the 911 Turbo suffered from understeer and oversteer: “(The 911 Turbo) felt very nifty until you reached the limit when it quickly became the most difficult standard 911 I have ever driven . “

5 1996 986 Boxster 2.5, $ 4,600

The success of the first generation Boxster in 1996 was a welcome boost for a company in financial difficulties. The low center of gravity and the weight distribution of the mid-engine convertible of almost 50/50 gave it excellent driving characteristics.

While the Boxster was cheap and fun to drive, the 2.5-liter six-cylinder engine with 201 hp produced little pressure.

4 1997 Porsche 911 996-Series, $ 26,900

The 911 of the 996 series launched in 1997 had little in common with its predecessor. The brand new chassis platform was the first revision since the original 911, and the engine was cooled with water rather than air.

The new 911 was lighter but also less powerful than the 993 it replaced. Experts claimed the quality was lower than previous models and the sports car was prone to failure of the main seal engine.

3 2008 Porsche Cayenne, $ 11,900

The Cayenne is an important decision by Porsche to provide more volume for Porsche dealers around the world when the company needs a financial recovery.

The 2008 Porsche Cayenne is ideal for buyers looking for a sporty, luxurious, family-friendly SUV with excellent performance and off-road capability. The underperforming V-6 engine, however, affects its attractiveness and partly explains the low resale price.

2 verandas 2000-2005 with IMS storage problem

Probably the most significant mechanical problem that has affected various Porsche models in their long history is the failure of the intermediate shaft bearing (IMS). If either the ball bearing or the bearing bracket fails, the intermediate shaft is so badly damaged that it needs to be replaced.

In addition, the deposits of the failed bearing contaminate the entire engine and require a complete overhaul of the engine. Statistics show that engines from model years 2000 to 2005 are the most vulnerable.

1 Cheapest Porsche found at Autotrader: 1986 944, 4,987 USD

Aside from problems that occur at the factory and cause some Porsche models that were previously owned to be poorly advised, the current condition of a car can make a difference. This 1986 Porsche 944 in white was offered for sale for only $ 4,987.

A strange dashboard mat, an aftermarket steering wheel, red, fuzzy seat covers and some defects in the body and interior make this 944 a Porsche that should be avoided.

