These rumors of retirement are finally being addressed, and the “terrible” creative was originally on the lookout for his triumphant return and more

Sheamus is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history – that’s a fact.

The 41-year-old has won all sorts of individual titles, has played several times and won King of The Ring, Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank. This goes far beyond what most Hall of Famers have ever done.

Sheamus worked extremely hard on his body

And yet, the Irishman has just returned from a nine-month wrestling layoff that rumors raised that he was finished.

Numerous reports have indicated that injuries would force Sheamu to retire, but he has vigorously answered these reports and is more motivated than ever to accomplish great things in the WWE.

talkSPORT met Sheamus in our studios to celebrate the partnership between WWE and BT Sport. We talked about his comeback, the creativity behind it, his brilliant YouTube channel and much more.

Hello Sheamus! First things first, you are in excellent shape. How was your training and how did you get into such a great shape?

It runs fine. I had a lot of time for it. You know, it opened my eyes too. I learned a lot, especially with my YouTube channel “Celtic Warrior Workouts”, which works with different people. Everyone has their own style, so I choose things that I really like and that I incorporate into my workouts.

But yes, I lost a lot of weight, I still do fast cardio for half an hour every morning and then I probably go out to eat or whatever, do my thing and work out again later in the day, and sometimes I do kickboxing and stuff. But it was very important for me to be back in the form I want to be. I had enough time, no excuses. Now I’m feeling better than ever.

I’ve been a subscriber to your YouTube channel for a while, but I loved your last episode with Xia Li from NXT. Your workout run caught you, right?!

It did, it did! I was warned about it by Sasha Banks and have worked with a lot of people like Becky Lynch, John Cena and Batista. I don’t have time to go through everyone because there are about 200 workouts, but no, I’ve heard about them. And for anyone who doesn’t know who Xia Li is, she is the first Chinese woman to be an NXT superstar. Incredible. She was a personal trainer in China. I think she has background knowledge in Jiu Jitsu and CrossFit and lots of bad things. And she kicked my ass, man.

At the end of the training, I literally hung on a thread and crawled to the end of the training. In the end I took off my t-shirt, I rang the bell and it was like taking a mop out of a bucket. That was real sweat. 100% real sweat. In the past I sprayed my shirt for things like advertising or something else to make it look like you were sweating, but this was the real man (sweat) … it took me a while to get over this workout (laughing). She is crazy. But it is incredible. She will be a big star for the WWE.

Now you are back after a break of almost 10 months and you are in the best shape of your life, rejuvenated – but there is also a retro look! It is new, but it is also old. Like Sheamus around 2012!

But better. I look back at some things from 2012 and I think man, we shouldn’t make excuses. You know?

We are professional athletes. It is WWE. I look back at some of these things and I’m like, man, what was my excuse? I didn’t take my diet as seriously as I do now. And that’s the thing now: I’m looking at my first 10 years, it’s just the dress rehearsal. My eyes are open now.

What was the creative process on your return and appearance? Did you really want that?

Yes, I wanted to do that. Buddy, I got these creative booklets from Creative with a small mustache and suspenders, and my hair goes to the side … it looked almost exactly like Jack Gallagher from 205 Live, and I said, “You know, we have one person it just looks like this, doesn’t it? “Man, if I took one of these pictures I would be done! I would have roasted. I would have received the amount of slagging (abuse) .. and that would have been just from my grandma! It was just terrible.

But you know, we went so far with the Mohawk. The mohawk was done. I thought about it and talked creatively about myself and a guy I work with called Ray. It was so shocking when I debuted the Mohawk and it was a great response. It was completely different because we just hit a roadblock with whatever it was. You can’t go any further.

Sheamus’ new look is actually an old one

So it made sense. People asked on the channel, on social media – bring the old sheamus back. So I did. I also wanted to bring back the old music, but some things you can get and some things you can’t. But yes, it is very important, especially the spirit of the Celtic warrior. That kick-ass, Celtic Warrior mood. It made sense.

We have to talk about “these” rumors of retirement that just didn’t seem to have disappeared. We have heard rumors about your neck, and many have speculated that you had your last match. You were silent all the time. How difficult was that for you and what’s really going on?

The truth is, I wasn’t ready for it. There are things that come to mind, such as doubts and the saying “I could be done”. I came back to this question immediately after “Mania” and somehow felt burned out. I felt like I and Cesaro – as great as we were as a tag team, we had won the titles five times.

And I just feel creative, there was no direction for us at that time. And I think we were both burned out. Then we made our way to Raw, to ‘Mania, man. We interrupted the match between Kofi (Kingston) and Seth (Rollins). And we shouldn’t be there. We got a call a few hours before we wanted to go there and you know, the crowd just didn’t take part. And it was as if we had reached the point where we felt like a roadblock.

And I was burned out too, didn’t feel well and went away for a while. (Then) I just ripped my ass off, man. I had so much wrestling with Cesaro and we created a legacy with The Bar and you don’t want it to go away.

WWE

The bar – Sheamus and Cesaro – was a very successful tag team

So sometimes it’s good to get away for a while, you know, we can always come back to it. But I felt it was time, and as a singles wrestler there is a lot more to do – the Intercontinental Championship, for example. And I went back and pulled my ass off, buddy. And I’m not trying to be like “Oh, I’m great”, but I could easily have come back and thought I had won all of these titles. I’m just going to make a living and collect a paycheck – for me I went out and started fasting cardio every morning. I started kickboxing. I started to improve my diet with the help of a really good friend of mine, Jerry. I started to take my training to a different level and started again in my head.

I’ve talked about this before. I feel now when I go to the ring, I go out there and think I have achieved nothing. Because I’m so passionate. Sometimes you feel like “well, I have this, this and that” and if you delete that from the equation you go in as if you are starting over and you have a lot to prove what I do.

It only keeps hunger, keeps passion there. This also applies to the YouTube channel. I am super passionate. And the only thing that works is that there is no ego, man. I put myself in positions where I am not ahead. I always come out on the floor, broken and broken, and that’s the whole idea.

I only know that I know that I don’t know anything, and the reason why I say this is because I am the person who is watching at home and I want to make this change brave change If you start exercising and see me, you will see me fail and falter, but I will get through the exercise. And that’s what it’s about. The same applies to wrestling. I now go with the mentality that I no longer have awards and I want to prove to everyone what I can do and what I can achieve. The first was warm up – I wanted to say that beforehand!

Just to confirm: the neck is in order and you are 100% ready for use?

Yes, that made me think. I also got physiotherapy – nothing hurt, but I like to work on my shape, posture, thoracic spine. A lot of things that people have anyway – and not in the ring – even if they sit at the desk all day or something. And so I worked on fine-tuning my body, I work on things that need to be strengthened, and I work on my weak points.

I no longer throw heavy weights around. I think that’s another ego thing and I feel better. I feel better than I did 10 years ago. I feel better than when I started WWE. No gluten, no dairy either. I’m so much better without milk.

Let’s quickly talk about Cesaro: he really defeated Ilja Dragunov and Mansoor in 2019, and that seems to be the point where WWE wants to keep him, even though large sections of the WWE fan base love him. Will WWE ever see him at the top where many people would like to see him, or are we all just crazy ?!

No, I think Cesaro – or the big Tony, as I call him – he just has to stay on course. He is incredibly talented.

He plausibly did what Kofi Kingston did last year, didn’t he?

Here’s the thing – it’s up to the fans. The Fas gave Kofi that moment. You exposed it for him. So you see that they have the power. The same thing happened for Daniel Bryan. You have the power and here’s the thing, sometimes it’s like that shiny new penny is always there, you know? And there are a lot of NXT people coming; great talent from NXT. Buddy Murphy is doing great, Aleister Black is doing great, Elias is doing great, you know what I mean?

Obviously, we’ve had some great wrestlers like Sasha over the years. Alexa Bliss, Becky (Lynch), The IIconics, so you’re always fine, but it’s up to the fans. The fans have a weight behind what they want. And they can show Tony the support because he is the most talented ring artist. Without doubt.

WWE

Cesaro is one of the best in-ring performers in the WWE

I’m super glad that he no longer wears these bleeding, long pants. He came out with new things two weeks ago and looks phenomenal. I think he looks better than anyone on the list. So Tony just has to stay on course and I’m 100% sure that it will happen. And I would love it to happen.

I would be the first to see him there when he comes back because we went through a lot together. Through thick and thin we had our backs to each other. You do a lot when you are a solo superstar, but when you are a day you share a lot of weight and sometimes that is a really cool thing.

After all, I always wondered how creatively you handled your Royal Rumble win in 2012. How far did you know in advance and what was the overall plan? Because we know you beat Daniel Byran in 18 seconds or whatever it was at WrestleMania, but how much of your Rumble win did you make up?

People think (Chris) Jericho should win this rumble. As far as I knew, that was never the case. But I don’t think I can say too much. I had an idea (that I would win). Yes. And I just wanted to make sure it was great. Jericho was great with me in the end. I thought what we ended up having was great.

That tease and stuff? Because I think a lot of people thought Jericho would. The funny thing is, shortly before this match, I have a stable in mind! Rumble Day! So my eye hangs down, everyone takes my piss off. One day, right? And I look back at these pictures and that motivated me.

I look back and think I should have been in better shape for that, you know? But that’s it too. We are not perfect people, we just always try to improve ourselves as much as possible and to improve each other.

But yes, I had a lot of great moments and it’s fun to sit back and watch and say, “Ah, that was great!” But now I would like to create new moments. I have to start over.

