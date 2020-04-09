These “select quarantine” memoranda will spark your group text

As we risk the second, third and even fourth weeks of self-isolation, we find ourselves staring at our cabin fever, trying to find something, anything to distract us from the fact that we haven’t left our daughter home for days. Enter “Choose your quarantine” on Twitter, the hypothetical question we can all use right now despite the odd words “quarantine” and “meme” seen in the sentence. How are we going to explain to our future generations what 2020 was like?

If you’ve seen your friends declare their house numbers on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, they are surprisingly not talking about their Hogwarts homes. (Though, NaNoWriMo tweeted the version of the match where you could end up quarantining with Dolores Umbridge.) The “Choose Your Own Quarantine Home” approach is pretty simple: If you could quarantine with any group of celebrities, who would you choose?

It’s “you would rather” but make it a “global epidemic.” It’s your dream dinner, but you all have to stay six feet apart. It’s “Wow we’re all really bored at this moment, right?” But make it pop culture. Although there are no consequences, choosing your home is as difficult as finding a bottle of hands-free cleaning at an affordable price.

One of the earliest versions of the “Choose a Closure House” meme was created by Savannah Locke and posted on Facebook. Probably the meme version you saw: a bright pink background with six houses, five celebrities listed under each. It’s the “who’s who” of famous quarantine personal homes. It asks if you would get along with Quentin Tarantino to share a space with Chrissy Teigen. It prompts you to choose between Meghan Merkel and Beyonce, something that seems sacrificing but sure, okay, I guess I’ll keep on with it.

Rippy from them “chose your own quarantine” about his mothers’ fathers, combining a familiar structure with the kind of hell we find ourselves in. It’s in the same category as “Choose Your Three” with cartoons of the 90’s, probably the reason you saw Hey Arnold! Recently a trend on Twitter. It’s the same way the “should go” meme, a challenge where you ask yourself things like “would I rather live the rest of my life without waffles, pancakes or French toast?” These are the low, inconsequential, and unconventional decisions we all crave right now. Stop insisting and choose sides. Here are 15 to completely uproot your group text.

1. SOURCE: Celebrity houses

If I choose House 5, should I also share the space with the thousands of other people who wanted to quarantine with Jennifer Lopez?

2. Celebrities: Part II

Asking me to choose between Tessa Thompson, Zandaya and Kelly Marie Tran is a hate crime.

3. Dead Connectors Edition

The idea of ​​L.A. Ron Hubbard and James Baldwin living under the same roof is … stressful.

4. Pop Star Edition

Harry Styles and Lizo in the same house is the quarantine fan literature that I’m here.

5. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate edition

Oosh … Is it too early?

6. Astrological Signs Edition

House 1, are you ready to organize our bookshelves and cry?

7. Sitcom Character Edition

The energy of House 4 is real chaos and I would love to go there.

8. Rapper Edition

I already packed my bags for house 3.

9. Aunt’s Edition

There really are no bad options here.

10. The Most Masochistic Edition

Please feel free to interpret this set of names in any way you deem appropriate.

11. NFL Edition

This is close to watching the sport you will get during quarantine.

12. Simpson Edition

Oh, I’ve been living like Lenny with this can of beans.

13. Director’s Edition

The aesthetics of House 4 are going to be amazing and weird.

14. The comic book edition

Can I weaken Groot for Baby Groot?

15. The most realistic edition

Um, can I go back to that with the dictators?