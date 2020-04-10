In an interesting incident, seven peacocks were seen sitting in a line while holding a “social distance” at a public school in Nagor, Rajasthan.



News 18.com

latest update: April 10, 2020, 9:49 PM IST

At a time when the prevalence of Cronavor’s novel overshadows the world, social distancing has become a time of need. And it seems that remote action is no longer limited to humans!

In an interesting incident, seven peacocks were seen sitting in a line while holding a “social distance” at a public school in Nagor, Rajasthan.

The incident was shared on Twitter by Parveen Kaswan, the official Indian Forest Service (IFS), who said: “Learn social distance by chasing our national birds. Peacock version. One click from Govt School. , Roon (Nagur). Through

SocialChartered “

In this post, more than 1000 feedback and 8000 likes have been obtained. As soon as the virus went viral, people commented on the comments section to click and emphasize the need for social distance.

The perfect time for this beautiful click!

– Nausheen Khan (DrNausheenKhan) April 10, 2020

Even peacock friends understand the situation. Man ….

– Sandhya (@ saranyavasanth6) April 10, 2020

You will never disappoint us. Beautiful photos and great subtitles

– CoronaFreeIndia (indie_electric) April 10, 2020

At the same time, the Welfare Ministry of Health said: “The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India has reached 6,761 (including 6,039 active cases, 516 mentally ill / discharged / migrating patients and 206 deaths).”