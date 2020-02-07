These surgical masks don’t really help protect you from the coronavirus

This mask will probably not save you from the corona virus. (Wash your hands though.)

If you are a person who has been approaching the news cycle in the past few weeks, you have probably heard various reports of a coronavirus shortage of surgical masks that are threatening to conquer the planet as mask manufacturers struggle to meet requirements.

Why does everyone store medical masks? Probably for no good reason, Vice said. As health reporter Katie Way pointed out, an OSH leaflet is not intended to prevent healthy people from becoming sick with airborne diseases, and this is not a particularly effective tool.

“Surgical masks are not designed to be close to the user’s face,” explains OSHA in the fact sheet. “During inhalation, much of the potentially contaminated air can get through gaps between the face and the surgical mask and not be drawn through the filter material of the mask.”

In other words, wearing a face mask probably won’t really stop you from getting coronavirus. It is worth noting that this is unlikely in the U.S. anyway, where there have only been 11 confirmed cases to date.

While the increasing hysteria caused by the coronavirus is causing more and more people to buy the range of surgical masks for their local CVS, the much smaller part of the population who actually benefits from these masks – that is, the health professionals – are increasingly at risk as supplies dwindle. As the New York Times reported, studies conducted during the SARS outbreak in 2003 and during the annual flu season have shown that face masks actually protect workers who have regular direct contact with infected patients.

Unfortunately, that won’t stop the masses from getting the hottest accessory of the season that’s currently on Instagram, as influencers around the world wear sexy snapshots with the hashtag #coronavirus masks. If things continue to move in this direction, we can expect Yandy to drop a Sexy Coronavirus costume by summer – provided there are masks left.

