these-tennessee-soccer-gamers-have-a-likelihood-to-strengthen-their-inventory-this-spring

Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel Posted six: 00 a.m. ET March four, 2020 | Current 9: 16 a.m. ET March four, 2020

Eyes will be on the quarterback posture when Tennessee football opens spring practice on Tuesday.

The Vols will have five scholarship quarterbacks competing during the spring. Senior Jarrett Guarantano, a 25-game starter, is the man to conquer for the work. Sophomores Brian Maurer and J.T. Shrout also attained starting off experience very last season, and freshmen Harrison Bailey and Jimmy Getaway are early enrollees who incorporate intrigue.

Bailey is the highest-rated quarterback to sign with Tennessee for the duration of the Pruitt era.

On this version of “The Volunteer Point out,” Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams go over the quarterback competition. They also eye other gamers who have a likelihood to enhance their inventory throughout Tennessee’s 15 spring techniques.

Players to check contain extensive receiver Ramel Keyton, offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson, linebacker J.J. Peterson and protection Trevon Bouquets.

Peterson was the optimum-rated signee in Pruitt’s 2018 signing class, but he played sparingly the past two seasons. The Vols have to switch inside linebacker Daniel Bituli, who led the team in tackles the last a few seasons. Bituli’s departure, combined with Quavaris Crouch currently being sidelined for the spring following offseason shoulder surgical treatment, opens an avenue for Peterson to vie to be Henry To’o To’o’s wingman.

