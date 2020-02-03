These two African women died 2,000 years ago for their Christian beliefs

For the chroniclers of the history of the Catholic Church, it has never been too much of a task to highlight the connection of the oldest Christian organization in the world with Africa and the Africans.

Such needs are related to questions of how black identities are reflected or augmented in the church.

The epic of Perpetua and Felicity comes into this light. The historians of the ladies of the 2nd century have not put together much.

We don’t even know in which years Perpetua and Felicity were born or when they died. This is understandably difficult since nobody thought of us 2000 years ago.

Much of what we know about women is thanks to biased historians like Eusebius and Tertullian who lived centuries later.

However, there is a text known as Passio SS Perpetuae et Felicitatis or The Passion of Perpetua and Felicity. This was probably written by Perpetua. In this case Perpetua is probably the first known chronicler of Christianity.

The passion tells the life of Perpetua and Felicity. It reads like a diary from the first person of the personal life of Perpetua and its surroundings.

The text also points to socio-political issues at the time.

The story takes place in Carthage, North Africa and in today’s Tunisia. It is also believed that the two women are from this area.

At that time Christianity was still in its infancy and worshipers of Jesus Christ were considered treacherous apostates. People of different beliefs understood their opposites, but together they hated Christians.

Eusebius told us that, on the orders of Emperor Septimus Severus, a man also born on the African continent, not all subjects were allowed to worship the Christian way.

Those who violated the decree would face terrible consequences. The severity of the prosecution against Christians can be seen in the fact that even the noble-born were not spared.

Perpetua was of noble origin and her father was a rich Carthaginian. Felicity was Perpetua’s slave.

Perpetua started writing her diary when she and Felicity, along with three others, were arrested for rubbish.

The Catholic apologists ‘website, New Advent, says: “The sufferings of prison life, Perpetua’s father’s attempts to make her apostate, the martyrs’ vicissitudes before their execution, the visions of Saturus and Perpetua in their dungeons. everyone was determined to write the last two. “

The two were cruelly sentenced to death for their beliefs. They were admitted to an arena, the site of ancient blood sports, and along with others, including real criminals, Perpetua and Felicity let wild animals fight them.

The two women are now considered martyrs of the Catholic Church, and the Church celebrates a festival every March 7 to commemorate their faith.