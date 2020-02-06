Thew Brewing becomes the target of negative online ratings for LGBTQ fundraisers, regular guests fight back

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – A Cedar Rapids brewery has been the subject of hateful criticism and online backlash after it became known on the internet that the company was holding two drag shows.

Thew Brewing held its first drag show in August with the idea of ​​raising money for the LGBTQ center at Tanager Place.

Co-owner Haley Flenker said the event raised more than $ 1,500 for Tanager.

“It was fantastic. Yes, we were running at full capacity,” said Flenker.

However, many of the young people at the center were disappointed that they could not attend because the event was 21 years old and older.

Therefore, one of the Saturday events that has not yet been advertised is a private bingo drag show for all ages.

“We did it as a 21 plus event to support Tanager Place’s LGBTQ youth center, and many of the children who visited the center wanted to come and we couldn’t accommodate them, so we said next time . ” do what we’re going to do a special private event for these kids, “said Flenker.

Somehow it became known online and now the business is flooded with negative comments and Facebook reviews.

“It was very discouraging,” said Flenker, “we’re just trying to do something good, and it’s these Internet trolls who are trying to slander us, I think.”

Flenker believes that an online group found out about the private and the event and posted about it online to promote the hateful messages.

A review by ‘Adam Kutcher’ entitled ‘Disgusting Agenda Based on Minor Exploitation’ is not recommended.

Flenker was at a meeting in Des Moines when her phone was flooded with notifications.

“It was a whirlwind of emotions,” said Flenker of the love of people in our community. “

In fact, dozens of regulars and community members are now striking back to flood the Facebook page with their own messages.

A ‘recommendation’ review posted by a user read Marie Selnes: “Balancing the scales, thanks for being inclusive.”

In fact, Facebook got 24 good and 16 bad reviews in just two hours.

Thew Brewing went to Facebook to report the backlash they had received and started the fundraiser for Tanager early. In less than 24 hours, this contribution raised more than $ 1,000.

Still, Flenker said it was still discouraging: “Just to see some of the things that were said, not necessarily about us, because we know that they are not true. But only to think that there are people in the world who believe this about people, and whoever spends his time walking around saying bad things about a business he has never been to will never do it has nothing to do with them. “

Flenker said she spoke to a city council member, Dale Todd, about the backlash. According to Flenker, he will contact the police to alert them so they can address concerns.

“It was sad at first and then we got angry and then we got excited. We’re just going to have a great event for the kids,” said Flenker.

All money raised goes to Tanager Place for programs and events.