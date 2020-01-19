They called him “Mr. Millersville needs a heart transplant and hopes to raise $ 50,000

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – A man who started the Sports Hall of Fame at Millersville University needs a new heart. The Lancaster County man was named “Mr. Millersville for his contributions to the university over 22 years as a sports information director.

65-year-old Greg Wright hopes that a transplant with family and friends will continue for many years. Wright is officially on the waiting list for a new heart. He believes a transplant could take place next year. He says earlier when his cardio team at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia gave the floor on Tuesday at a doctor’s appointment. Wright says that until the results are available, he can be indefinitely hospitalized until the transplant; Therefore, the surgery could be done in weeks instead of months.

In the meantime, Wright also hopes to raise a substantial amount – $ 50,000 so that he can pay for all medication and doctor visits that will follow. Anyone interested in donating to Wright’s campaign can do so through Help Hope Live, a non-profit organization.

Wright checks his vital signs, blood pressure and weight every day at his home in Warwick Township. It is part of his daily routine. Since August, Wright says, he’s lost about 25 pounds. Wright also always has to carry a special bag that contains its medication.

“It spills from this PICC line into my heart,” Wright said.

This is because Wright has been diagnosed with heart failure and cardiomyopathy, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood around the body.

“I feel the weakness in my heart,” said Wright.

Wright’s belief in finding a new one is anything but weak.

“I’ve kept a very positive attitude throughout the process,” said Wright. “Of course there are risks. There is a risk of rejection. There is a risk of infection. There is a risk of developing cancer. “

Wright says the risks are worth the reward; He fondly remembers his time as sports information director at Millersville University, when he won several prestigious awards. He also expects the future. He has one daughter who is attending college and another who is planning their wedding.

“I’m not afraid of it. I know this is a serious process, but the benefit can be an additional 15 to 20 years of productive life and I have a lot to do, ”Wright said.

Wright hopes not only for donations, but also for awareness. he wants people to consider becoming organ donors so that they too can give someone the gift of life.

As of Sunday evening, 112,652 people need a life-saving organ transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing [UNOS], a non-profit organization for science and education. Of these, 73,118 people are active waiting list candidates. According to the UNOS, “the number of donors and transplants performed in the United States is state of the art thanks to the gift of life from organ donors and their families.” In 2019, almost 7,400 live donor transplants were recorded as a new record. According to the UNOS, there were almost 11,900 deceased donors in 2019. It is the ninth record year in a row.

