They discuss whether WWE wants them to be on TV together and when they want to do it

It seems that couples in the WWE always somehow end up on the screen together.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon raised the bar again in 2000, but Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were still together after WrestleMania despite their world championship performance.

One of the best known real life couples in the WWE are Charlotte Flair and the American champion Andrade.

They actually got engaged only a few weeks ago, but on the television Andrade is led by Zelina Vega, who is actually married to Raw Superstar Aleister Black.

Flair and Andrade were in London this week to promote the move from WWE to BT Sport in the UK, and talkSPORT was lucky enough to catch up with the couple on the BT bus.

When we asked them what they think about working on TV, they both seemed open to the idea, but not yet.

“No, I don’t think about breaking with Zelina,” said Andrade. “I might like the idea in the future with Charlotte Flair in my corner or a mixed day in the future – two out of three years, I don’t know when – but I will stay well with Zelina.”

Charlotte added that she believed Vega was the best match for Andrade and his character.

“His chemistry is just too good with Zelina,” Flair began. “At the moment, I don’t think it’s the right time for how well he’s doing in his career.

“Professionally we have the same goal, but at the moment we are in different places. Hopefully one day, but I don’t see it at the moment.”

I asked Charlotte what she thought about Tessa Blanchard winning the IMPACT world title and whether she wanted to fight for men’s gold in the future.

Andrade is at stake next Monday against Rey Mysterio with his title in the United States. It was precisely for this title that he defeated Mysterio at a house show in December.

Flair is one of the favorites to win the women’s Royal Rumble this year. When we asked her who she would most like to see at Bayley and Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania 36, ​​she really couldn’t make up her mind.

The WrestleMania season is sure to be a big one, but maybe the first in a long time that fans really can’t predict.