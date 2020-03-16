“They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan”: Shoaib Akhtar – Cricket

Former Pakistani colleague Shoaib Akhtar has worked in India as a television presenter and commentator after retirement, and according to him, the country is an amazing place and Indians are always very hospitable and do not want any animosity with Pakistan.

“India is a great place, people are amazing. I never felt they wanted any hostility or any kind of war with Pakistan. But when I went to their televisions, etc. I feel like a war is going to happen tomorrow. I have traveled a lot to India, have seen the country very closely, I can say today that India is dying to work with Pakistan. India’s path of progress is through Pakistan, I am convinced, ”Akhtar said during the chat show.

He also added that IPL will take a toll on the coronavirus pandemic and India will suffer heavy losses.

“I hope India will not suffer this loss and I hope it will progress, but everything is happening which is unfortunate,” he continued.

He has already expressed disappointment following the global outbreak of sports events affecting the coronavirus around the world, including the shortening of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The biggest reason for the anger is PSL … Cricket is back in Pakistan after so many years, PSL is happening in our country for the first time, even if it is in danger. Foreign players are leaving, it will be held behind closed doors,” Akhtar said on your Youtube channel.

“I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus around the world … I’m talking about the Chinese. They put the world at stake. I really don’t understand how you can eat bats, dogs and cats. I’m really mad .

