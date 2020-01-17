“They had the guts to shoot and laugh,” the barber says of men who shot five – including three children

Ike Trenell had a bad feeling about two walking into his barber shop in East Garfield Park and looking back with a hard look on their faces before they walked out.

His feeling told him to lock the door. As he walked to turn the deadbolt, a beam of bullets came through the glass windows of the store.

It was Thursday, shortly after 6 p.m. and about 30 people had gathered at the Gotcha Faded barber shop, 234 N. Pulaski Rd., including a good number of children – including a toddler, Trenell said.

An 11-year-old boy was hit in the back, abdomen, and left arm, and his brother, 12, was hit in the knee. Another boy, 16, was shot in the hip.

One of the most troubling parts of the entire day, Trenell said, took place while he was reviewing images from the photographers’ security cameras.

“They had the guts to shoot and laugh … that’s just crazy,” Trenell said Friday.

“I am very, very, very upset because of the fact that one was shot and three times shot,” Cierra Mobley said outside Thursday’s Stroger hospital, where her sons were being treated. The younger brother underwent a second operation on Friday morning, family members said.

“It went well, the bullets went through his body, but he is in pain and when he cries, his mother cries too,” said Chris Williams, the boys’ uncle.

The adolescent brothers had their hair cut in the store for the first time, Mobley said. Their father’s classmate works in the store, she said, and they wanted to support the company.

Two men, 30 and 40 years old, were also affected, the police said. The older man was beaten in the thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the younger man brought himself to the Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Their circumstances were stabilized.

“Something like that never happened. This is a family business, everyone in the neighborhood knows, “Trenell said.

“But you never know who you let in your door. . . sometimes their problems follow them, “he said, adding that he was convinced that the shooters were aiming for someone, possibly a man on the back who had been shot a few months earlier.

Denah Evans, a stylist who works in the store, left work to go to the gym just 20 minutes before shooting.

On Friday, Evans returned to the store with a heavy heart to make a few hair appointments, despite boarded-up windows, bullet holes in barber’s chairs and two shattered makeup mirrors.

The apron Evans wore on Friday was in one of the seats that was hit and left a bullet hole in the middle of it.

The apron of stylist Denah Evans with a bullet hole. Mitch Dudek / Sun Times

“This generation is, excuse my language, just f —– up,” Evans said.

The shooting took place in the 28th division of Ald. Jason Ervin.

“It was a foolish and cowardly act that falls outside the norm,” he said.

“This is a respectable company. I know the owner and I even had my hair cut. It is not a place where there have been problems, “Ervin said.

On Friday, police reviewed surveillance images from the area and had solid clues, but no arrests had been made, a Chicago police spokesperson.