[they-have-gotta-have-us-and-we-have-gotta-have-it:-what-is-new-and-black-on-netflix-for-the-duration-of-february,-the-blackest-thirty-day-period?]

They’ve Gotta Have Us (2020) Picture: Courtesy of Netflix

It is February, and this year, we have an additional day, thanks to leap yr! I imply, black people nevertheless have the shortest thirty day period of the year committed to us, no matter, but let us make the most of that extra working day with…some black-ass Netflix content!

To start with up, They’ve Gotta Have Us, from the blackest distribution platform, ARRAY.

Netflix’s push launch breaks it down:

They’ve Gotta Have Us is a dynamic chronicle of art, activism and race in Black Cinema that includes in-depth interviews with some of Hollywood’s most legendary voices. Three generations of filmmakers and stars are among the individuals who reveal their heartfelt and unfiltered stories guided by Photographer and Filmmaker Simon Frederick.

The a few-component docuseries capabilities should-see interviews with Diahann Carroll (R.I.P.), John Singleton (R.I.P.), Barry Jenkins, Kasi Lemmons, John Boyega, Harry Belafonte, Robert Townsend, David Oyelowo and more.

“As a business whose mission is to amplify voices of persons of colour, They’ve Gotta Have Us speaks instantly to our greatest suggestions of inclusion, cultural context and group. Not only are we introducing an interesting artist like Simon Frederick to a new audience, but his project shares the tales of Black Cinema’s most influential filmmakers and actors,” ARRAY President Tilane Jones mentioned in a statement.



They’ve Gotta Have Us is at present available on Netflix.

To incorporate to the peak blackness, Booty Call is also presently on Netflix. That is the great recipe to “Netflix and Chill,” certainly.

Plus, we’ve bought some classics to watch this kind of as Purple Rain and Guess Who’s Coming to Supper. Also, as someone who routinely lauds Netflix for its documentary slate, I’m particularly seeking forward to Abdur-Rahman Muhammad’s Who Killed Malcolm X?, which drops on Feb. 7.

On the day right before the previous working day of February 2020 (the 28th), Queen Sono will be premiering, which is Netflix’s first African original series.

In addition, as a unique Black Heritage Thirty day period address, Netflix has curated a list of preferred movies and tv reveals from Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, Deon Cole, Courtney B. Vance and Prentice Penny. That signifies you can dig into written content like Moonlight, City of God, Top Boy, When They See Us, Paid out In Total, Richard Pryor: Stay in Live performance, The Men and women vs. O.J. Simpson, The Initial Kings of Comedy, Hip-Hop Evolution, Time: The Kalief Browder Story and far more.



This is a great lineup! ‘Til up coming month—not as black as February, but even now black as hell.