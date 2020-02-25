‘They just still left me there!’ – Ray Parlour recollects how he was nearly stranded on an Arsenal pre-time tour… because of Tony Adams

Ray Parlour has unveiled to talkSPORT how fellow Arsenal legend Tony Adams bought him in issues soon after a night out on the town in Amsterdam.

It seems the ‘Romford Pele’ in no way experienced the finest of luck with pre-period tours all through his famous Gunners job.

getty Ray Parlour used 12 several years at Arsenal, building around 450 appearances for the club and winning 3 Leading League titles, four FA Cups and one League Cup

There was that time he acquired arrested and confronted six months in a Hong Kong jail just after decking a machete-wielding 65-calendar year-old taxi driver right after an all-night bender.

Yep, you study that proper. Here’s the full story of that specific caper.

And now he has instructed talkSPORT he was just about stranded in the Netherlands right after becoming still left driving by the relaxation of the Gunners crew on their way to the airport for their flight household.

Equally of these stories share the similar troublemaker, but it was not Ray.

Nope, it was his previous roommate and club captain Adams, who just beloved acquiring his pal in difficulty.

getty Ray Parlour bought up to all kinds of mischief at Arsenal, and more often than not blamed Tony Adams!

And even though this tale is not quite as very good as hopping on a bus and leaving Ray to acquire on a group of Triads and Hong Kong police – yet again, this truly transpired, total story right here – it’s even now really funny.

A product expert as usually, Raymondo…

He claimed on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast: “We’d all been on pre-time tour in Amsterdam and Arsene Wenger mentioned to all the lads: ‘You can have a drink tonight, you can have a little bit of fun’.

“So me, Dave Seaman and all the British guys were acquiring a couple of drinks.

“I don’t forget coming again to the home about 6: 30 in the early morning and we experienced to be on our mentor at about 8am.

Incredible Kolo Toure tale about his mad Arsenal trial

“So I believed, I’ve got my bag packed, I have had a shower, I’m likely to have a tiny lie down on the mattress for an hour and a 50 %, have a small nap, ahead of we leave.

“So I mentioned to [his captain and roommate] Tony Adams, who was not drinking: ‘Tone, make confident you wake me up for the coach’.

“‘Oh yeah no problem’, he reported.

“But he didn’t! He’s absent out the area and forgot to occur back again.

“So I’m in bed however asleep and absolutely everyone on the mentor was indicating, ‘Where’s Ray? Where’s Ray?’

“Wenger just reported: ‘Leave him!’ So he still left me in the hotel, and it was about a 40 minute journey to the airport!

getty Arsene Wenger apparently experienced sufficient of waiting around for Ray to wake up for the bus back to the airport…

“I was blessed because a person of the receptionists recognized that I hadn’t occur down and they’ve phoned my area and reported: ‘Look, the mentor is going’. What?!

“I ran downstairs but I skipped it, so I experienced to get a taxi. I was thinking it was likely to be a two week’s wages fine, at minimum, it’s obtained to be.

“As I walked through the airport I saw Wenger and was giving me a bit of a stare, but he remaining me get away with it for the reason that it was the previous evening.

“And so Tony virtually acquired me in trouble once more, as common!”

