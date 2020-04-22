“They shouldn’t have done that,” Trump said, forcing Harvard and large corporations to recoup the budget for the emergency corrosion virus.

President Donald Trump has announced that he is forcing Harvard University and other big businesses to recoup the emergency budget for the emergency virus, which was intended for smaller companies.

After discovering big jobs like Harvard University and Shayk Shek, he disputed the request for an emergency budget and surrounded the Paychecks Protection Program (PPE). The university, which has a multibillion-dollar endowment, received nearly $ 9 million from PPP.

“Harvard intends to return the money,” Mr Trump told a news conference on Tuesday. “They shouldn’t have taken it.”

“I don’t want to name anything else, but when I see Harvard, I guess they’re one of the biggest endowments anywhere in the world, and they want to get that money back.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Manuchein said there was a problem between big businesses over whether they were eligible for PPP funding. The federal government gives big business the opportunity to repay the budget, but if they don’t, they may face consequences.

“Some people under PPP may not be very clear about the certification, so we’re going to give people some skepticism,” Mr Manuchein said. “If you repay the loan immediately, you will not be liable for SBA (Small Business Administration) and Treasury, but there are severe consequences that are not properly certified.”

He did not elaborate on the consequences of doing big jobs.

“We want to make sure that this money is available for the small businesses that need it, people who have invested their entire life savings,” Mr Manuchein added.

Shake Shack did not receive its PPP loan of $ 10 million after learning their business to secure credit.

Questions that jobs are really eligible for PPP loans came after the Senate passed an emergency stimulus package that would add another $ 310 billion to the PPP budget. People were worried that big businesses would use small companies more than the fund.

Mr. Manouchehr said common questions about loans shed light on business competence.

