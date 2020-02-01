They “threatened” their anti-Trump golf carts in the villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WESH 2) – A man in the villages, not shy of criticizing President Donald Trump, said he recently found a drone notice on his door.

A report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office called it a vague threat. The man who received it thinks it’s because of his golf cart with anti-Trump messages!

“I’m the only one they can’t intimidate, I’ll be back on your face if you make it difficult for me,” said Ed McGinty.

McGinty stands out in The Villages as he drives across the course in his anti-Trump rhetoric golf cart.

Trump carried The Villages with more than 60 percent of the vote in 2016.

“There are some people who are so far right that they think they can intimidate the Democrats and they do a pretty good job of intimidating the Democrats,” said McGinty.

He said the response to his golf cart was split.

“People go by and give me a thumbs up, others give me the middle finger,” he said.

But this week McGinty said it was getting more personal when he found a message on his door that he had to be careful if his family was important to him.

“If someone has a problem with me, come to me, don’t go after my wife because she has nothing to do with it,” said McGinty.

McGinty said he still had “Remove Trump” on the back of his car and “Dump Trump” on his hat, but he said he had made a deal to mitigate the signs to be less offensive.

While he had supporters, one man said WESH 2 News McGinty was an “agitator”.

Others commented on his message.

“I see a lot of pro-trumps, but they have no negative things about the other parties,” said one person.

McGinty said he just wanted to see the country come back together.

“I just hope that we can all come together as a country. We have to do that. We have to get together again. “

