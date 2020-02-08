“They wanted a simple life”

My wife Mahdiyeh became friends with Farideh when they were industrial design and architecture students at the Iranian University of Science and Technology. After Mahdiyeh and I got married, I was very close to both Farideh and her husband Razgar. We have connected on many levels – passion for science and love for our families. They were honest, hardworking and nice. They just wanted to live a simple, happy life.

Although I live in Edmonton and they live in Ontario, we talked and wrote every day. If you are an immigrant to a country like Canada, your friends will become your family. Razgar and Farideh were like my brother and sister and Jiwan, my nephew.

My wife and I spent Christmas vacation in Razgar and Farideh’s one bedroom apartment in Oshawa with other friends – eight adults in one bedroom. I laugh when I think about how tight we were, but when I think back now I realize that it was one of the happiest times in our lives. At that time Razgar did his doctorate in electrical engineering at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

Jiwan was the sweetest child and I was blessed with the gift of being his godfather. The reason why my wife Mahdiyeh and I decided to have a child was Jiwan – he made us realize that we wanted to be parents. Now we have a one year old son.

It is hard not to cry every time I think of Jiwan’s smile and how bright it was. He spoke four languages ​​- Farsi, Kurdish and English, and he started learning French. When Razgar and Farideh found out that they had another son, Jiwan pretended that his cuddly toys were babies. He would feed her baby bottles. He was looking forward to being a big brother. On January 8, when flight 752 crashed, Farideh was seven months pregnant and had her second child.

Both Razgar and Farideh committed to their parents to visit Iran every year. I have always admired their loyalty to their families. You made a promise and never broke it. I find it reassuring to know that in the days leading up to their death, they spent time with those they loved.

Razgar, Farideh, Jiwan and the baby we never met: your memory will live on forever. We miss you so much.

– as Christina Gonzales was told

This commitment appears in the March 2020 issue of Maclean magazine, titled “You wanted a simple life.” Destruction after the crash of flight 752. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.