“They were both doers” – Macleans.ca

As twins, Arvin and I did everything together. We have spent our whole lives together until we have completed our undergraduate studies. He studied control engineering and I studied communications engineering. We’re identical twins, so we were really alike, except that he was always creative – he played guitar, he was a talented writer, and he was funnier than me.

I met Aida, Arvin’s future wife, over dinner in Iran. Something clicked on them – they were both doers, the kind of people who took command and created their own destiny. When Arvin and I came to Canada to do a doctorate at the École de Technologie supérieure (ÉTS) in Montreal, Aida finished her undergraduate studies in Sweden.

I will never forget the day we picked her up at Montreal International Airport: she was wearing a blue jacket. her eyes were bright; Her face was full of hope, happiness and love. She was brilliant, just like Arvin. She was so smart that she quickly became a PhD student in sustainable energy. Program at ÉTS, skipping MA entirely.

“They wanted a simple life”: memory of Razgar Rahimi, Farideh Gholami and Jiwan Rahimi



“Your heart was like the sea”: memory of Niloufar Sadr



One of her favorite pastimes was camping in Quebec. They loved hiking. We spent many summer weekends at the Sepaq campsites. We would talk about their desire to start a family and buy a house in Montreal.

When I heard about the crash, I was shocked. My younger brother Arash and I called Arvin when he was at the airport after hearing about the news that Iran had fired missiles at a U.S. military base. He assured us that everything worked as usual at the airport; Everyone was calm, he said.

FLIGHT 752: A torn family

ESSAY: “Canada cries out for humanity”

PHOTOS: The loss of a nation – victim of Flight 752

My shock quickly turned into anger. I have so many unanswered questions: why was the plane allowed to enter the surrounding airspace? Why did we lie about the rockets for three days? Why this plane? I just want the Canadian government – and the governments of all other countries involved – to band together, investigate and push for answers.

Arvin and Aida lived in a residential building 100 meters from my wife and I in downtown Montreal. I can’t help but think that they will come back. It’s only been three weeks. I still haven’t accepted that they’re gone. When I pause and think that I cannot speak to them, see them or feel their presence, I feel sadness – emptiness.

– as Christina Gonzales was told

This commitment appears in the March 2020 issue of Maclean magazine with the heading “You were both doers”. On our cover this month, we are expressing Farsi to illustrate the collective national spirit of devastation after the crash of Flight 752. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.