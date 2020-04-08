“They won’t forget”: Trump thanks Prime Minister Modi, Native Americans, for allowing malaria drug export to treat Covid-19 – India India News

Just two days after threatening retaliation, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India for sending shipments of hydroxychloroquinine to fight coronavirus.

“Extreme times require even closer cooperation from friends. Thanks to India and the people of India for the decision on HCQ. It will not be forgotten! Thanks to Prime Minister @NarendraModi for his strong leadership in helping not only India but humanity in this fight,” Trump tweeted.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Earlier this week, India eased its export restrictions on hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to fulfill existing orders based on requests from nearly 20 countries, including the United States and Brazil.

Ahead of his eussy tweet, President Tump endorsed the Narendra government’s stance on hydroxychloroquinine and praised India’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I bought millions of doses. More than 29 million. I talked to Prime Minister Modi, a lot of it comes from India. I asked him if he would let him go? He was great. He was really good. You know they put it because they wanted it because of India. But a lot of good things come from it. Many people look and say, you know that I hear not bad stories, but good ones. And I hear nothing that caused the death. So it’s not something like… .You know we do vaccines. Johnson and Johnson, they need to test it. Malaria-affected counties do not appear to be affected where it is common, “he told Fox news.

Trump on Monday spoke of “retaliation” if India denied his request hydroxychloroquine, which he considered a “game changer” in the fight against coronaviruses.

India is the world’s largest producer of hydroxychloroquinine, producing around 20 crore 200 mg tablets each. The US Food and Drug Administration has identified the drug as a possible treatment for COVID-19 cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquinine for healthcare professionals visiting Covid-19 patients.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research: “Hydrochloroquine has been found to be effective against coronavirus in laboratory and in vivo studies. Its use in prophylaxis stems from the available evidence of benefit as a treatment and supported by preclinical data. “

In addition, a small placebo-controlled clinical trial in China has boosted global demand for hydroxychloroquine after showing that a malaria drug shortened its duration and reduced the severity of cough, fever and pneumonia in patients with mild and moderate disease

The Indian National Task Force on Covid-19 recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for infections among “asymptomatic healthcare professionals involved in the care of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases” and “asymptomatic household contact with laboratory confirmed cases”.

