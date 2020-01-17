“They’re going to be a big fireball”: The St. Pete Fire Department warns of a dangerous social media challenge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputy Fire Department Marshal Steve Lawrence of the St. Petersburg Fire Service warns parents of a devastating house fire that investigators may have caused after a social media challenge failed.

“They call it the” fire challenge. “There people pour and ignite an inflammable liquid – possibly alcohol – on their skin or body. Part of the challenge is that they have to be recorded and then extinguished,” said Lt. Lawrence.

The fire of January 4 in St. Petersburg is still under investigation. The family who lives at home tells 8 On Your Side that they cannot confirm whether anyone has actually tried the “fire challenge” inside the residence. Lawrence Lawrence still wants to make the public aware of the viral challenge and its dangers.

“With the flammable liquid – if you apply it to someone, it warms the skin. It will be irritating, ”said Lawrence. “The other thing is that in the videos, when you watch them, they put them on their chests and clothes. The clothing itself absorbs this flammable liquid and the material cannot be removed by you. Then you suddenly become a big fireball. ”

In the meantime, Lt. Lawrence 8 On Your Side in the charred house and explained where he thinks the fire started.

“You may have seen the fire. It came from the bottom of the hall. The fire patterns indicate the direction of travel. Then a big line of demarcation comes through, ”he said. “You can see where firefighters had to pull out drywall to make sure the fire was completely put out and that will damage the structure.”

The house is considered a total loss.

“This importance of the fire damage and how much damage it did to the structure itself means that they largely lose all of the furnishings, clothing and memorabilia that they may have had at home. All of this will be a loss, ”said Lt. Lawrence.

An 11-year-old girl who lived at home is recovering from second-degree burns. Together with her family, she asks the community for donations. Visit the GoFundMe page to help the family. You can also email them to treciomother@gmail.com.

LATEST WFLA + HEADLINES: