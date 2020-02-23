[thibaut-courtois-bizarrely-pulls-his-fingers-away-from-shot-to-concede-target-as-levante-stun-actual-madrid-and-ensure-barcelona-continue-to-be-prime]

Soon after a woeful get started to his True Madrid career, Thibaut Courtois has been winning about supporters with his shows in 2019/20.

LaLiga’s most high-priced goalkeeper soon after his £35million transfer from Chelsea in 2018, the Belgian has held 11 clean sheets and has largely been an confident presence for True this season.

Getty Photographs – Getty Courtois was crushed by Morales as Actual shed to Levante

But the former Chelsea male did not precisely address himself in glory towards Levante on Saturday.

The 27-calendar year-outdated inexplicably decided to pull his palms out of the way when Jose Luis Morales fired a shot at aim with 11 minutes remaining of the video game, with the ball duly arrowing into the again of the net.

It was an great strike but Courtois’ reaction was baffling and led to plenty of criticism, particularly as it proved to be enough to seal a shock 1- get for mid-desk Levante.

It was a very high-priced miscalculation as well as it indicates Serious Madrid now path leaders Barcelona by two factors, with their bitter rivals possessing thumped Eibar five- earlier in the working day – with Lionel Messi scoring four.

What’s Courtois accomplishing on goal? Not getting a smartarse it’s a authentic issue. He appears to be to withdraw his fingers(?). — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) February 22, 2020

Courtois seemed like an outfield participant who had been fired in ambitions and did not know what to do. I simply cannot fully grasp why he ducked. Was he scared? — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) February 22, 2020

Ter Stegen and Courtois have just one point in frequent

They each help Barcelona continue to be on prime of the league.. — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) February 22, 2020

Authentic now confront a crunch week, hosting Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, in advance of welcoming Barca to the Bernabeu next Sunday for a mammoth LaLiga clash.

For Real’s sake, let us hope Courtois does not forget about to use his hands…