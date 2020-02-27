[‘thickest-robbers-in-the-country’-goal-lloyds-lender-in-new-addington-in-daylight-attack]

We will use your email deal with only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Noticefor facts of your details safety legal rights Invalid Email

Lloyds Financial institution in New Addington was specific by a gang of intruders who have been branded the “thickest robbers in the place”.

Police had been termed to the lender, on Central Parade, at just following 8.40am on Thursday (February 27) to stories of a robbery.

Officers from the Metropolitan Law enforcement, as nicely as paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, attended but the robbers had fled the scene prior to they arrived.

No just one was very seriously wounded in the theft and no arrests have been built, the Satisfied claimed.

The lender was cordoned off by police subsequent the assault, and was shut to members of the community and buyers on Thursday.

A person individual on social media mentioned the thieves were not the brightest in the British isles, largely owing to the actuality that no cashiers work inside of the branch. Rather there is only a member of financial institution employees on hand to answer buyer inquiries.

Only funds equipment are positioned within the branch.

“They have to be the thickest robbers in the place,” the gentleman explained.

Yet another additional: “Will have to be a bunch of amateurs not even knowing that all that’s in there are funds equipment. Hope the female who performs there is alright.”

A spokesperson for the Achieved reported: “Police were being named to reviews of a robbery at 8.42am on Thursday, February 27 to stories of a theft at a business premises at Central Parade, New Addington.

“Officers and London Ambulance Company attended. No people have been severely injured.

“Detectives from the Met’s Central Professional Criminal offense look into.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is questioned to make contact with law enforcement on 101. Alternatively get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

