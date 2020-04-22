Thief breaks into healthcare worker’s car and steals N95 mask

Police often remind people to take or hide valuables when they leave a car, but what was considered valuables changed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When I got to the car, the windows were basically broken and the glass was on the ground,” medical set-up David Seto told CBS Los Angeles. “So I looked there and saw what was taken.”

Mr. Seto, who works at VA, parked in a garage in South Pasadena overnight. He said the thief knew exactly what they wanted.

“They seemed to fit snugly on some gloves like N95 masks and medical gloves,” he said.

Especially since Seto works at the forefront of hospitals, this is a terrible idea.

“Because there is a special COVID-19 screening area outside the hospital and in front of the emergency exit, I’m swabbing all patients with fever and coughs,” Seto said. “So that’s a pretty high risk.”

Its role means that wearing personal protective equipment such as a mask and gloves is essential to his safety.

“In the beginning, this was what I was actually using in the hospital because I didn’t have an N95 for the person who was doing my job,” Seto said. “And now it’s a backup.”

Wife of Seto posted a warning to the Facebook group if a thief tried to sell masks and gloves with the markup.

“The N95 now seems to be very valuable [when we delve into prices],” she writes. “If you have something in the car, hide them.”

Seto reported to police and tried to work with the authorities to obtain a security video of the theft, but said he understood.

“People are tied up for cash,” he said. “I fully understand it, so all we can do is maintain goodwill and compassion.”

