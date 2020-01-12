Thief caught by surveillance video breaking into mailboxes at Los Angeles condo complex

Loading...

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Los Angeles police are on the lookout for the suspect who was caught on surveillance video entering the mailboxes of a condominium building and robbing the main rooms.

Thursday night, the cheeky suspect slipped behind a resident of the complex in block 100 of Doheny Drive, who had recently installed a new security system.

Residents of the complex believe that it was not the first time that the man in the sequence shoots something like this and hope that the video will be the key to his capture. The images triggered an investigation by the authorities.

“He withdrew checks, bank statements, credit card statements, people’s social security numbers, medical bills,” said Kyle Dennis, president of the Somerset Homeowners Association.

You could see the suspect sorting through the mail and throwing away the things he didn’t want and putting what he had done in his bag. He continued his theft in the garage when he was seen breaking the window of a car and stealing everything inside.

“He knew where he was going. He came straight to the mailboxes and opened the left side of the mailbox bank, just like the postman,” added Dennis.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.