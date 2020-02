Thieves smashed the windows of four parked autos Feb. 28, 2020, in the 2000 block of West Schiller Street in Wicker Park. Adobe Stock Picture

Law enforcement are investigating a series of motor vehicle burglaries described Friday in Wicker Park.

Anyone smashed the windows of four parked autos and stole things about 6: 30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Schiller Street, in accordance to Chicago police.

No 1 is in custody as Region North detectives investigate.

