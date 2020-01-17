Thief Steals Circuit Breakers In IE Homes

JURUPA VALLEY, California (KABC) – A Jurupa Valley thief has stolen electrical panels from at least four homes in the Granite Ridge community.

A surveillance video posted on social networks shows the man, dressed in a neon-colored utility vest, flying breakers from a sign Wednesday morning.

“I never thought it would be something people do,” said resident Katie Timmerman, board member of the homeowners’ association.

“But apparently it is.”

A resident, who spoke to Eyewitness News without wanting to identify herself, said that her electrical panel was stolen around the same time. She is currently without electricity and is waiting for a response from her insurance agent.

She received more than $ 2,500 for repairs. Other Iron Mountain Circle residents say they received more than $ 1,300 for repairs.

“I can’t believe it. I can’t work today and tomorrow,” said the unidentified resident. “I have to rent a hotel to take a shower, so it’s really frustrating.”

Houses are still under construction in the region. Residents therefore assume that people may have thought that the man was doing legitimate work in the community, because of what he was wearing.

Timmerman said the director of another home builder in the area said other communities were also being targeted. He was told that the builder had lost over $ 70,000 in flightbreakers in the past month.

“We feel violated that someone can come into the community and cut the electricity from someone’s house like that while he is at home, and in broad daylight.”

Residents say reports have been filed with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Timmerman hopes someone recognizes the man in the surveillance video and calls detectives.

“He must be someone’s brother, son or boyfriend. Someone must know who he is. He looks like a young man, maybe he works in the trade or maybe d ‘other electricians might recognize it.’

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.