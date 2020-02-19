[thief-targets-cta-passengers-in-east-garfield-park,-greektown:-police]

Chicago police are warning residents of a few robberies reported in February in East Garfield Park and Greektown on the Northwest and In close proximity to West Sides.

In each and every incident, a male techniques victims on a CTA teach and snatches their cellphone or private residence, Chicago police mentioned in a community warn. If the sufferer resists, the individual will strike them or use drive to just take their home.

The robberies transpired:

About 8 p.m Feb. 12 and about 4: 40 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road and

About four: 20 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 400 block of South Halsted Road.

Anybody with data is requested to get in touch with Space North detectives at 312-744-8263 or Location Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

