[thief-targets-parked-cars-in-tiny-village,-pilsen]

Chicago police are warning citizens of a string of vehicle thefts reported in February in Pilsen and Small Village on the Southwest and In the vicinity of West Sides.

In every incident a person stole cars that had been parked on the street, according to a group alert from Chicago police.

The thefts took place:

About nine p.m. Feb. one in the 2600 block of West 22nd Spot

Concerning seven: 30 p.m. Feb. 1 and six a.m. Feb. two in the 2600 block of West 25th Avenue

Among 5 p.m. Feb. two and 5: 30 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 3500 block of West 24th Road

Involving nine p.m. Feb. 11 and 9 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street

Among 6 p.m. Feb. 14 and 10 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 2800 block of West 22nd Position and

About 3 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 2200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Law enforcement believe that two males are included.

Any one with data is questioned to speak to Space Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

