[thiem-falls-to-italian-qualifier-mager-in-rio-quarter-finals]



Tennis – ATP 500 – Rio Open – Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – February 22, 2020 Austria’s Dominic Thiem appears to be dejected following the match towards Italy’s Gianluca Mager REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

February 22, 2020

(Reuters) – Top rated seed Dominic Thiem was knocked out of the Rio Open by Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in the completion of a rain delayed quarter-remaining match on Saturday.

Mager, 25, produced his to start with ATP Tour semi-ultimate by successful seven-6(4) seven-five after leading two-1 in the second established when enjoy was halted on Friday.

The Italian held his opening a few assistance game titles to serve for the match at 5-four. But immediately after dropping provide to Austrian Thiem, Mager landed back again-to-back winners and on his initial match stage, fired an ace out wide to total the gain.

Mager will perform Hungary’s Attila Balazs in a semi-last later on Saturday. Balazs outlasted Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez two-six 6-4 six-two.

Earth selection four Thiem was taking part in in his initial match given that achieving the Australian Open up remaining final month.

