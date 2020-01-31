Thiem wants to be inspired by Djokovic wins | Sports

Austrian Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his semi-final game against German Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 31, 2020. – Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, January 31 – Dominic Thiem will watch a coveted home film about his recent win over Novak Djokovic in the ATP Tour final.

The Austrian Thiem booked his first final in Melbourne Park today in the Rod Laver Arena with a great 3: 6: 6: 4: 7: 6: 6: 7: 6: 4 victory in the fight against the German talent Alexander Zverev.

The reward is a showdown on Sunday with the man who won seven record titles in Melbourne and never lost a final.

After all, Thiem has a form of victory against the second seeded Serb after he upset him at the ATP final in London and last year in the semi-finals with Roland Garros.

“Of course I have to take a lot of risks. I have to take a lot of pictures, ”the 26-year-old told reporters after booking his third Grand Slam final.

“At the same time, of course, not too much. That is a very thin line. In the last game against him I hit that line perfectly in London.

“Of course I will watch this match the way I played and try to repeat it. But for sure he is the favorite. I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final and won his eighth.”

Thiem has already dragged another of the “Big Three” in Melbourne and pushed Nadal, the Spaniard who had defeated him in the last two French Open finals, out of the quarter-finals.

It was a four hour and ten minute fight against Nadal and Zverev was another challenge.

Thiem clutched his stomach at times when he was fighting the waves of nausea in a phase of the three-hour 42-minute encounter with the German.

“I was nervous, I tried so hard, my stomach wasn’t ready for it, it was a bit rebellious,” he said.

He can also wake up with a few bruises after Boris Becker did a spectacular volley in the third set that he would have been proud of.

Such a carefree disregard for his personal safety made the terraces sharpen their approval, even though Thiem ultimately lost his mind and gently trudged back to the baseline.

In order to defeat Djokovic, who had an extra day off in the quarter-finals yesterday after a three-pack against injured Roger Federer, more pressure must probably be put on the envelope.

“Of course I have less time to regenerate,” he said.

“But with all the adrenaline and everything going to be fine. I played two super intense matches against Rafa and now against Sascha (Zverev). So of course I will feel it, especially tomorrow.” – Reuters