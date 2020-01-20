Thieves attempt to steal ATM from Hillingdon Co-op

Police are looking for suspects after an attempt to rob an ATM in a cooperative in Hillingdon.

The thief, or the thieves, attempted to steal the entire machine last night (January 20) shortly before 2 a.m., but ended up seriously damaging it.

The police believe that no money was actually taken during the incident.

A police cordon was in place this morning while the police were investigating.

Debris was scattered on Long Lane outside the store.

A crime scene was in place on Long Lane this morning

(Image: Sunil Paul)

A Met police spokesperson told MyLondon: “At around 2:00 am on Monday January 20, police received a call following an attempt to rob an ATM in Long Lane, Uxbridge.

“Investigations into the circumstances are continuing, including how the attempt to remove the machine was made.

“At this point, he does not seem to have stolen any money.

“No arrests, investigations are continuing.”

