Thieves steal vehicle emission control devices in the parish of St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – A number of thefts involving catalytic converters occurred in the St. Tammany community in January.

Catalysts are exhaust gas purification devices that reduce toxic gases and pollutants in the exhaust gas.

Because of their accessible position on vehicles and the fact that they are made of precious metals such as platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, they are often attacked by thieves.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office states that this has become a problem since December 19, when a total of eight catalysts or other exhaust-related parts from parked vehicles were stolen from companies in West St. Tammany.

In addition to these thefts, a burglar tried to steal a catalytic converter from a local dealership.

Persons who have information about these crimes are asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.