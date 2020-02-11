Thieves target apartment complex in east central Fresno to earn quick cash

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – These are moments captured last Tuesday night on surveillance cameras.

With bolt cutters in hand, we see people trying to lift open washers at the Capri Nuevo apartments in central Fresno.

They decide to focus their efforts on one washer. After struggling for about three minutes, they finally broke the lock.

“When they removed the cover, they discovered that there was another box in there,” said apartment manager Renee Griffith.

They try to get to the box but eventually give up. The thieves leave behind the money and several dollars in damages.

This is the most recent attempted robbery from the complex’s laundry room.

Griffith says it has been an ongoing problem for years, but thinks they are still different thieves, and that is what makes him so frustrating.

Last year, she had a dozen break and enters. It is already two years old when we are in two months in 2020.

The first occurred in January, with a man in a red shirt who tried to get into the machines. Only a few seconds were captured.

“He opened the door with a screwdriver and went straight into the box, removed it here and removed the line from the camera,” said Griffith.

In the two most recent thefts, the burglars were unsuccessful, but they have been in the past. Griffith says that each machine can hold up to $ 200.

“We don’t make a fortune, but it pays for water and electricity, just to run the laundry,” said Griffith.

Each time, she is left with damage to repair.

According to Griffith, the absence of a barrier and being near Highway 168 make it an easier target.

To deter thieves, she added surveillance cameras, padlocks and a safer door.

Griffith says she has considered replacing their coin-operated washers and dryers with card machines, but it would be very expensive.

If anyone recognizes one of the three men in the videos, he is encouraged to call the Fresno police department.

.