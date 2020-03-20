Things are deadly with an episode to go

Photo: Peter Kramer (US Network) TV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

There is a picture at the halfway point of Part VII, where Harry goes to visit Jamie in prison. After writing the secret notes of a teacher who confesses to the death of Nick Haas, the detective Harry Ambrose handles the records, the police arrest Jamie, and take Harri to a bar to arrest the most unconventional police. (How many fellow cops will be allowed to bury themselves alive, just to make a confession?) The next day, Harry sat down on the table with his son, who had been murdered, and said he had apologized to Jamie. knows that there is a connection. Anyone watching the scene unfold, maybe Uhhh, does this seem like a bad idea to someone else?

They would be right. Harry’s wildly unprofessional behavior immediately returns to bite this episode on the donkey. After being released from the table for unauthorized tactics to follow the suspect all night for blasts throughout New York City and following Jamie’s phone without warranty, Harry was able to pull a rabbit out of the hat: He had to confess his suspicions. , on the ribbon. And all those taken were buried alive. In the first few minutes of this episode, there is a little fun depending on whether you remember the last episode where Jamie closed the coffin and ended Harry’s breathing tube. (Experience won’t work until Harry realizes he is going to die, Jamie explains.) Harry is hallucinating, Jamie digs him up, the two share the conversation, and he confesses to Jamie. Harry handed over the evidence and the lawsuit was filed. But the last visit for Jamie in prison is a bridge; The judge in Jamie’s courtroom seems to have been burnt alive and enthusiastically bursting out of the bizarre images of Harry (the “lawyer’s stand”) following the whole night, and pushed aside after a visit. Harry apologizes – why does the judge want to? Our hero has no answer. Wrong answer.

The season has begun to focus more on the crisis that has plagued Harry’s life and turned Cemini into a more classical antagonist (Matt Bomer even joins in a time-honored ceremony for a character embracing the dark inside), so the final game has not opened. We thought we were watching Jamie’s departure story, and we were; but more importantly, we see that Harry Ambrose is very difficult with his personality crisis and can be deadly to those who care about the consequences. The episode ends with Jamie Harry killing his cartridge and a friend in the middle of a golf course, and given his current mental state, there is no indication that he will stop there. “I never wanted to hurt anyone,” he insists, but for the third time, if you think of trying to hurt the old man in the hospital, he suggests otherwise.

Photo: Zach Dilgard (USA Network)

This Jamie’s self-righteous confusion finally makes it a vacuum and helps The Sinner find a spiritual center as it is this season. All he has to say about the importance of not facing a vacuum or being completely honest with him is that he can’t clean himself up as well. “You just woke up,” he says after pulling Harry out of the grave, and at no point does he seem to have realized that the philosophy of radical death confrontation has already lied to all his sincere requests. he just wants to shake himself from his body. He is a murderer, but does not know that his actions have identified him. She protests that every time someone calls her hypocrisy, Jamie can’t be either of them. Patsy and by accident is not understood as a repeat killer. However, this is the only explanation in the case of self-cheating arguments.

Harry, by contrast, never wanted to be clean about his motives or his conflicting spirit. He leaves his own party to visit Sonya and asks her to know why he didn’t tell her, after talking about his late-night visit to the murderer in front of the barefoot. Happen. After some unpleasant comments about her longing to see her because of what “tortured her”, her fear was over, she was able to accurately diagnose everything around Harry. instead, it offers almost nothing. Of course, he will tell her what happened to Jamie (and she’s right, she needs some therapy), but she doesn’t say how she feels about it. Harry offers a surface, but never goes deep.

It is interesting to watch the third season, with a simpler story, but it returns to the same themes and issues as previous seasons. The lies that we tell you about how you progress from pain, to the excitement and passion that we embrace or hope for the world around us – these are the issues raised by the series. These may be extreme cases, and yes, even Harry is far more extensive than most of us, but still a larger version of the miniature battles we have faced all our lives.

The conversation between Jamie and her former student Emma is what makes it so inspiring. He suddenly began the last words of the lonely journey, seeking truths that no one could comprehend when he took it for a short time. “In fact, I feel like I’m completing it!” she says and amazed “Are you?” Turns out, the emergence of the Adderall problem and the pressures made his family very clear. The openness and honesty about the situation made everything possible. Looks healthier and happier than the whole season. And this is Jamie’s flaw: For all her neglect, the simple honesty stays out of the field. Leela says the only way to confess is “like an infection,” and he can’t even hear her say. So now he has received an order from his wife and child against him, no business, no plans, and a head angry with Harry Ambrose. It is no coincidence that he asked the fortune teller to go ahead; Jamie has long gone into the impossible.

Critical observations

Jamies is sure that Harry is keeping Nick the way he is. The child blinds his control in more ways than one.

At the beginning of this episode, Harry’s footage has only been a few times throughout the season, with the series’s usual symbolic tablecloths; It was generally a fun season, visually.

It was nice to see Nick come back for the right haircut scene. It’s never enough Chris Messina.

The exchange between Leela and Jamie in the front yard, with police waiting to catch Jamie in the slightest provocation, made them feel bitter and genuine as they danced around some of the couple’s previous scenes. It was excellent.

Another episode: Want to measure your predictions for this story to end?

. (tags) Recap