Things we didn’t know a month ago: January 2020

Keith Goldhanger starts 2020 with a new selection of new music in his monthly series of recent discoveries.

January (as the band from the 70s Pilot once sang) is devoted to ignoring the tips of everyone else at the top and looking over our shoulders at the melodies that other people made at the end of the year list (here is mine) ).

They maybe the same.

Not mine.

We still haven’t met or heard our favorite new band from 2020. You will probably realize this as soon as we reach the end of the year.

I’m not sure how this song ended BEETS was not played around the house in the house last year. They are currently doing shows at all our favorite places and must be seen by at least one person who is not a million miles away. They are a duo and if you are that far on the page, I sincerely believe that you will like it if you have not heard it.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYkMz2M_ly0 (/ embed)

Now that we get to know each other (this is to the advantage of new readers), I give you all something better than the above.

Listen to this SKINT & DEMORALIZED (top photo by Kerry Harrison) and put it directly on your tunes of the year (2020 – can you believe it?) if you haven’t heard it yet. It is a release for 2019, but we can make our own rules and move the goal posts at our leisure. It doesn’t really matter, because if you have friends in three years and you will be attracted to such things … well, they don’t deserve to be your friends, right? This is too good to be thrown in the tail of 2019. Last November this band was on stage at Old Blue Last in London and gave us half an hour of memories that will be remembered alongside the scores of brilliant things at least one of we have witnessed between those four walls in recent years ( probably more, nobody counts).

Skint & Demoralized seem to have escaped over the years from the appearance of things, have been busy for a while now, had a break and then returned to play for many people who never really knew the band.

Including yours really.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHIE3myoPj8 (/ embed)

Superheroes is a masterpiece. Once you hear this, you want to listen to it repeatedly. It is the most 2019 issue of 2019 and in these days of spending too much time on Twitter it provides the listener with the comfort and reassurance that some of us must prevent us from becoming merciful in response to some opinions we read that some people seem more comfortable to air than before. If we only had more people in the world, such as Mat Abbott, we would think if we heard this.

Listen to this and tell me that you have not been moved.

Brilliant stuff.

There is a poem at the bottom of the page as a reward for reading to the bottom when you get there.

Then this happened.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V49791v5rBI (/ embed)

If you want to know more about GIANT SWAN then our own Simon Tucker wrote about them here, saving me from having to write more words than just “Fucking” and “Incredible.” Plans are hatched to be in the same room as this within a few weeks. Stay tuned.

What a music! What a start to the year and all of these so far have been released in 2019! If this continues, you will not get anything new in 2020.

Maybe I’ll spend the year catching up.

Maybe I don’t.

Cruelty We met in Cardiff last year, followed up on 2018’s Disgraced song called Leather Boy and luckily succeeded in making their debut even better.Grouplove have changed to Status Quo with the glorious Deleter.THE CORNERSHOP are back with No Rock: Save in Roll. HANNAH LOU CLARKE is back with a video for Trigger Happy Kisses. THE BEAUTIFUL EGGS have a fantastic new melody that you can read more about here. THREAD who never left, still let go of belters, MURA MASA with SLOWTHAI and Deal wiv it … damn it! another beautiful song and then it fell on our laps, INTERNATIONAL TEACHERS OF POP with Jason from MOLE SLEAFORD. Poptastic like nobody ever said

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcJGlBikJHU (/ embed)

The (live) number of bands from 2020 is about 20 so far. Silverbacks looked good, Tiña (pronounced Teen ya) seemed to be even better than OK, Prima Queen sounded fantastic, Roxy Girls (all male) will be again and a one-man band that goes through everything in his reach, called Oscar Mic (not called Oscar) or Mike, was seen making glorious pats with pop melodies that really pleased us this month. Best live performance in January 2020 (not necessarily a new monthly non-award that I am going to present) goes to Luxury Apartments at The Old Blue Last. They still only have this available and one of us is looking forward to hearing more from this band in the coming months.

I save everything else for next month if that is OK. In the meantime, more of Skint & demoralized here.

More next month. Happy new year x

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzBJhKpTIC0 (/ embed)

Words by Keith Goldhanger. More writing from Keith about Louder Than War can be found in his author’s archive. You can also find Keith on Facebook and Twitter (@HIDEOUSWHEELINV).

Related