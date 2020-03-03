things-we-didn’t-know-a-month-in-the-past:-february-2020

Keith Goldhanger’s regular “Things We Didn’t Know A Thirty day period Ago” coloumn guides us carefully by way of February 2020.

February 2020 : –

As you all know it is not that hard these days to discover fantastic new songs in 2020. We all control it, some much more than other people of study course but often it comes to us in diverse ways. It’s possible reading through this is just just one way out of fifty or sixty (or a few) other choices obtainable that preserve you all informed as to what at minimum one particular individual is certain will aid quit the rot from environment in. So keep creating new music all people and by no means prevent realising that each minimal move you make is a move nearer to a further person (or three).

This month I have realised there are a lot of different instructions that some of the tunes I like to mention have been coming from.

They are :

Radio X (John Kennedy) Monday to Thursday 22.00-01.00 hrs –

This is THE HOMESICK and Male Bonding was performed extra than at the time on the present in advance of it obtained trapped in the ear as it flowed seamlessly from sounding like Wire to sounding like Killing joke right until it morphs progressively into some more energetic shrieking guitar and shouty bits that go silent and crash and ….well you know…. They are Dutch apparently and this is on Sub Pop. Extremely decent.

Get sent it from a random stranger that only acquired performed mainly because the dodgy soccer feed of a Championship match stopped operating one Saturday lunch time (Brentford were 5-one up by then anyway) – Quirky foot tapping excellence from a band from Brighton termed THRILLHOUSE (leading Image). There are loads of bands with this identify so really don’t compose them off for the reason that you believe they’ve a short while ago absent from currently being a thrash steel band into a discotastic dance band. This is one for those late nights in a industry we aspiration of remaining in each summertime, it’s a debut release and just one for individuals Jungle/ Park Hotel / Hot Chip enthusiasts out there. If this was released as a new Arcade Hearth song the earth would pop and the most troublesome detail about this (apart from the bands lack of carrying out a gig however) is the bloody fade out following just immediately after 5 minutes. Fabulous debut and most performed all over the household tune of the month.

Satisfied a bloke in a pub – I’ve constantly puzzled if the people who compose James Bond concept tunes especially established out to generate a bond theme or if they have something tucked away that they are preserving just in situation they get requested one particular working day to write a single ? Anna Calvi’s obtained loads and this by PHANTOM ISLE could sound keep track of a person of those people movies as perfectly. Do men and women actually sit all the way via a James Bond movie or tumble asleep just after 10 minutes ? The Billy Eilish tune ticks all the appropriate bins on the other hand at the very least you can pay attention to this 1 without having going to the cinema.

Men and women I have acknowledged for years still nevertheless they invite me to their weddings and birthdays – THEE MIGHTY SAINT PANCRAS have a several tunes to launch more than the subsequent number of months and this is a excellent area to introduce yourselves to their tunes. Continue to keep an eye on these as gigs might be sporadic but definitely well worth attending.

Then we have the bands that other people keep mentioning such as JOHN, who were being seen a few of many years in the past, neglected about but then introduced back to my awareness by way of the magnificent Foreseeable future Thinker, SINEAD O’BRIEN‘s Limbo is a cracking tune that only a fool would not want to witness reside and DEJA VEGA who did get to enjoy in London this thirty day period and have been extremely fantastic in truth (Album reviewed right here by Wayne Carey – new tune reviewed right here by Roxy Gillespie).

One particular or two good tunes came this way because of their association with other bands we have beloved for a long time this kind of as AFGHAN WHIGS GREG DULLI and SAVAGES JENNY BETH although a person or two other tunes have entered into this nuts environment of ours by currently being executed in again rooms of bars and pubs these as Fence by LES Flair

If anyone’s experience left out getting missed any of these bands are living not too long ago then there will be far more options to catch several of these again throughout the 12 months as properly as some shows by bands some of us haven’t viewed however such as DIVEBELL (Debut tune Invisible turned offered this month) and TALKBOY whos In excess of & Less than tune (even though more than a 12 months old now) has us hoping their physical appearance at Liverpool Sound Town will be aspect of our plans.

At last, before dashing off down the pub all over again to see what else is heading on that has not been advertised quite effectively it is worth mentioning these we did know about a thirty day period in the past who are still likely from power to strength in this mad world of leisure that’s offered at our fingertips and leaving us breathless.

HOPE from Berlin have launched a cracker named Shame, NADINE SHAH is about to supply us with her fourth album and has provided us Women for Babies (Goats for Adore), we’ll certainly be catching up with THE BLINDERS again very soon (Circle track) and Sports Staff will be releasing a debut album this calendar year that will undoubtedly be up there on all of our end of the calendar year lists when the festive season arrive around again. This band just get much better and superior.

Here’s my full playlist if this kind of point floats your boat

Much more up coming month.

