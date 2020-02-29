<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ng5eyOfL8qM" width="560"></noscript>

At any time because The Us residents wrapped its run in 2018, I’ve been waiting around to see what Keri Russell does up coming. The actress (who inexplicably under no circumstances received an Emmy or a Golden Globe for her spectacular portrayal of Soviet agent Elizabeth Jennings) has because appeared in Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker as Zorii Bliss, a character I would have beloved to see additional of.

But Antlers promises to be a fitting showcase for Russell, who stars in the moody horror film directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass). The synopsis reads “A little-city Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the nearby sheriff, explore that a young university student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a risky solution with frightening repercussions.”

The film is manufactured by Guillermo del Toro and is dependent on the shorter story “The Tranquil Boy” by Nick Antosca. The visuals are stark and haunting, and the movie appears to be like like a great entry into the gradual-burn horror canon. But additional importantly, it seems like it will give us much more of Keri Russell kicking ass.

Antlers hits theaters on April 17, 2020.

Syfy is adapting George Romero’s Day of the Useless into a new tv sequence. (by using Selection)

Check out out Milla Jovovich’s substantial sword in these Monster Hunter posters. (via io9)

China has banned the cellular match Plague Inc. due to the Coronavirus, so now what are we going to engage in whilst on lockdown?! (via THR)

Begin the criminal offense spree! (JK definitely do not do this)

You can’t get arrested on leap working day bc the police desktops only go up to Feb 28. — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) February 29, 2020 James Gunn shares that filming for The Suicide Squad has wrapped on Instagram. (by using Collider)

Courtney Cox will star in a horror comedy for Starz that is sadly not a Gail Weathers solo car or truck. (via /Film)

Dig into the heritage of 30 Rock's "Leap Working day William" episode. (through Vulture)

Satisfied Leap Working day, Mary Suevians! True daily life is for March!

