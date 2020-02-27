things-we-saw-nowadays:-magic:-the-gathering’s-solution-lair:-global-women’s-day-2020-set-is-simply-stunning

(Magali Villeneuve/Wizards of the Coastline)

The individuals at Wizards of the Coast have a little something really special planned for the impending Intercontinental Women’s Working day, involving some of the most amazing women of all ages in Magic. For $49.99, gamers and collectors can get a established five foil borderless playing cards with alt-artwork for Captain Sisay , Meren of Clan Nel Toth , Narset, Enlightened Master , Oona, Queen of the Fae , and Saskia the Unyielding.

“Wizards of the Coast is proud to rejoice Worldwide Women’s Day—honoring the social, financial, cultural, and political achievements of women all over the earth. We have selected a couple of the most potent and influential females from the background of Magic to obtain new, borderless artwork by some of our very best illustrators: Mila Pesic, Livia Prima, Cynthia Sheppard, Anna Steinbauer, and Magali Villeneuve. For the sale of each and every Intercontinental Women’s Day Key Lair Fall trading card set, Wizards of the Coastline LLC will donate $25 to Planet Affiliation Of Female Guides And Girl Scouts, a charity registered in England and Wales”

The established will be launched on the 7th of March and there is a limit of 15 for each invest in. I know I’m going to be seeking to get at least two of them. Not only are these seriously enjoyment commanders (and just excellent art) but it is for a great induce. Appears like a get-win.

(through Wizards of the Coastline)

Someone on-line gave absolutely everyone from Star Trek: The Subsequent Generation the exact same plunging neckline as Counselor Troi from Year 6 solid image and it is so delightful and telling. (via Boing Boing)

Attractive pictures from what is thought of Europe’s very last accurate matriarchal culture. (via The Guardian)

Like epic fantasy? Agree that the entire world really should not be plunged into darkness? US Far too. Letter For The King arrives 20 March. pic.twitter.com/AJ5z21q31b — Netflix British isles & Eire (@NetflixUK) February 12, 2020

Taco Bell Quarterly is the literary journal for the Taco Bell Arts and Letters, which is apparently a lot of mouth watering fun. (by using Lit Hub)

Clarkisha Kent penned a good piece about author Lena Waithe and her failure to be the “revolutionary” that she framed herself to be. (via Don Your Voice Mag)

🎥 A six calendar year aged was arrested in her elementary university by Orlando Police, handcuffed, placed in a squad car or truck, and taken to child jail for a mood tantrum. The entire body cam footage was launched. The kid begged not to go.



The cop stated it was history breaking. The is police terrorism. pic.twitter.com/Uufo28uuw5 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) February 25, 2020

Bear in mind Hump Working day is only enjoyment when it is consensual humping.

(via Tumblr/SyFy)

What did you see out there these days?

