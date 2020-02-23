[Things We Saw Nowadays: Sleight Director J.D. Dillard to Helm New Star Wars Undertaking]

(Disney)

With the Skywalker saga now about (right until 2050 when we see Grandma Rey combat a hologram of Kylo Ren), all eyes are on the foreseeable future of the Star Wars franchise. Rian Johnson is doing the job on his very own trilogy, and there have been communicate of several Disney+ jobs to follow the accomplishment of The Mandalorian. Now, Disney has declared a new Star Wars project from director J.D. Dillard (Sleight, Sweetheart) and writer Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of Defend).

The premise of the film is (no surprise) beneath wraps, as are Disney’s plans for it, with no announcement nevertheless on whether or not the task will be a key theatrical release or a new addition to Disney+. The movie environment has been flooded with Star Wars videos with diminishing box business returns, if you contemplate hundreds of tens of millions of dollars “diminishing”.

Nonetheless, there are worries that too lots of films will bloat the model, building the movies a lot less of an party with extra repeated releases. Disney chairman Bob Iger has mentioned that “the priority for Star Wars in the shorter time period is heading to be, I’ll phone it television for Disney+, and then we will have much more to say about progress of theatrical quickly following that.”

J.D. Dillard earlier worked as J.J. Abrams assistant on The Pressure Awakens, and appeared as a stormtrooper in Increase of Skywalker.

