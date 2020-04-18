Things You Need to Know About Too Hot to Handle (Like Who Wins!)

So you see everyone talking about Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle and don’t have the bandwidth (or desire) to check it out? It’s cold. There are plenty of TVs out there for you to watch! Or a book, if that’s your thing. If you haven’t watched, but you are curious about it from a distance. We’re here for you.

Warning, spoilers follow!

WHAT IT IS ALL

Too Hot to Handle take a bunch of sexy singles (are there any other types of reality show plans?) From around the world and place them in an exotic place where they are encouraged to wear swimwear and show off their tight bodies.

It’s like Love Island, but there’s a difference. Because of course there are differences. Every reality show needs something different now.

Although they can see each other and are not isolated in the group and are forced to talk with walls like Love Is Blind, and it looks as shocking as Love Island, Too Hot to Handle their work as a single without touching each other.

PREMISES NOT AVAILABLE

Yes, for the chance to bring home $ 100,000, Too Hot to Handle participants can’t have sex with each other. Kiss? Cost of money (exactly $ 3,000). Oral sex? Cost of money. Fucking? It costs a lot of money ($ 20,000). Participants must compete in physical challenges, tempting them throughout the journey. But A.I. host (yes, she is a cone or something) Lana tells the participants that they should have a meaningful relationship without any physical aspect. Can these people put their hands on themselves and know their future partner or will they give in to temptation?

So, who wins?

After some people couldn’t hold themselves back and lost their money – a married couple, Harry and Francesca, won back by not having sex with each other. With $ 75,000 in prize money, Lana, the host of the host robot, decides the remaining 10 participants will be able to share the prize. Yes, each person living only gets $ 7,500.

All episodes of the first season of Too Hot to Handle are now live on Netflix.